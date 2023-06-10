

Challenges in implementing ‘One Health’ approach



Bangladesh's healthcare system, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), is pluralistic. As a result, it is governed and managed by for-profit businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the national government, and global charity organizations. Numerous issues have been brought up by this shared power, including programs that treat different social classes differently. The One Health approach in Bangladesh is guided by the following vision: By institutionalizing the One Health approach and promoting food security, food safety, and a healthy population in thriving ecosystems, the consequences of emerging and high-impact diseases and health conditions/hazards are minimized. The health of the environment, according to the FAO, is a crucial pillar for the well-being of people, animals, and plants. By preserving natural habitats, we can keep ecosystems healthy and minimize the appearance and spread of diseases across the animal-human-plant interface. This improves the quality of life and supports good health. Multiple health risks posed by environmental degradation brought on by human activity are inevitably complicated and have their roots in how people interact with and use the environment.



Further to that Pollution of the water, air, and soil can have a serious negative impact on the health of people, wild and domestic animals, and plants. Numerous non-infectious diseases, such as cancer and respiratory disorders, are significantly influenced by environmental contamination. Human and animal mortality and morbidity from numerous diseases are caused by unsafe water, inadequate sanitation, and poor hygiene, especially among disadvantaged people in low-resource nations. Direct health risks associated with environmental degradation include harsh weather and flooding. The climate crisis can act as a multiplier of these threats, amplifying their effects while also undermining the resilience of environmental and ecological systems through intricate processes, which exacerbates the effects of environmental degradation on human and animal health and wellbeing.

"The concept of 'One Health' holds that the well-being of people, other creatures, and the environment are inextricably intertwined. Therefore, rather than working alone, specialists in the fields of medicine and veterinary science should collaborate with those in other scientific, health, and environmental disciplines." - Nick and Ernest



The COVID-19 pandemic, a human public health emergency brought on by a virus with possible animal origins, was cited by WHO as demonstrating the value of the One Health concept in identifying and addressing global health hazards. This strategy, which is frequently used to coordinate multi-sectoral zoonotic disease prevention, preparedness, and response initiatives, is essential for the control of priority zoonotic diseases like rabies, avian flu, or viral hemorrhagic fevers like Ebola. Additionally, the One Health strategy ensures that a variety of intersecting concerns, including antimicrobial resistance, food safety, climate change, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure, will be tackled from a multisectoral and interdisciplinary perspective.

One Health, according to FAO, is based on a systematic awareness of the interdependencies between the health of people, animals, plants, and the environment, as well as how these manifestations of interdependencies might pose health risks. It makes it possible to comprehend disease origin, transmission, and persistence more thoroughly as well as the effects of biodiversity loss and environmental degradation. This is aided by conceiving problems on a bigger scale and the sharing and integrating of data and information across various stakeholders and disciplines that go along with it. The World Organization for Animal Health contributes its knowledge of animal welfare and health to the crucial multisectoral alliances. Together, they want to create international plans to combat serious illnesses or wider health issues like antimicrobial resistance.



One Health Bangladesh, according to the impact-driven research and development program One Health Poultry Hub, has evolved into a vibrant community of practice that combines elements of civil society organizations and think tanks. In order to advance the One Health agenda, it mobilizes professional networks dispersed across numerous institutions, organizes partnerships at the national, regional, and worldwide levels, and wins the support of previously dissimilar experts. Government agencies are frequently engaged. Its initiative centered on enhancing Bangladesh is seeing real and constructive cross-sector reform, from community engagement to policymaking. In order to ensure that greater health for humans, animals, and the environment becomes a reality, hub investigators are working across many levels with many people.



We need to work as a community of practice where individuals from diverse organizations with various views and expertise will come together to have a collective objective in order to overcome the difficulties associated with implementing One Health in Bangladesh. The one health dream may become a reality through stakeholder cooperation, organizational coordination, monitoring, and central government oversight. Despite the fact that problems may be global, regional solutions are required.



The writer is a Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University

