Saturday, 10 June, 2023, 11:52 AM
Is Rohingya refugee crisis being trivialised?

Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023
Jubaida Auhana Faruque

This August will mark the completion of the 6th year of the Rohingyas' exodus to Bangladesh and over 1 million Rohingya refugees continue to stay here. Though there have been multiple initiatives to give a start to the process, not a single person has been taken back. This poses a serious threat to Bangladesh with the apprehension among the general public that-they might never go back.

If asked the Rohingyas if they want to go back to their country, they unanimously say that they obviously want to go back but only if their rights are assured, their lands are given back, and most importantly, their citizenship is confirmed. Myanmar has been requested continuously to create such an environment to take these people back. But two very basic problems are standing in the way-Myanmar ousted them saying that they were not Burmese citizens so they would not accept any stateless people into their country, and more predominantly, Myanmar is not feeling any pressure to take them back.

Since the influx happened, this act by Myanmar has been condemned by most countries and several organizations let know their dissatisfaction about the issue. Some called it an act of genocide, many came in with billions of funds, and others started to suggest solutions. But with time, the attention changed to the pandemic, to the Ukraine war, to economic depression, and hardly anybody cares about them anymore.

But Bangladesh is not in the capacity to assimilate this huge population and ensure a peaceful economic as well as social coexistence in her society. So, a compatible solution must be decided. To startthe negotiation process, two bilateral deals were signed and a Joint Working Group was formed, but any of these could hardly bring any success. In recent years, rejuvenated initiatives have been taken to give life to the discussion again.

But no sooner had the government been able to manage Myanmar to come to the table, their democratic government fell and the military took ever. It seemed like everything was orchestrated to happen at a definite time. Though the military government was condemned by many states, Bangladesh decided to handle the change of circumstances in a diplomatic manner because she knew she has a stake in her. She has a crowded group of people congested into a 7-square-mile area.

After years and series of political gameplaying, regional and global pressures, and multifaceted bilateralendeavors, finally, in March 2023, a delegation from Myanmar Immigration Department came to visit Teknaf and determine what the next steps might be. A plan was designed to identify 1000 Rohingyas back to Myanmar as a first batch of repatriation, but that could not see face of effectivity yet. Over that, a Rohingya delegation visited Myanmar to check the arrangements for repatriation, and unfortunately, gave a negative report about the possibilities.

Though it is still a future prediction and scares the soul out of the host community here, the residing Rohingyas at Cox's Bazar pose a serious threat to national sovereignty. It is high time we considered not only repatriation as the sole solution and hovered upon othersolutions vis-�-vis resettlement. There have been scrambledincidents of Rohingyas being smuggled to Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The government needs to come to an understanding that this is not only defaming the management system of Bangladesh but also creating a covert hostile relationship with these countries.

The US has declared that it will take in 62 Rohingyas but only 24 of them have been resettled. In comparison to the number that is currently residing in the camps, the numbers seem very negligible. But such endeavor needs to be continued. There were talks of Canada willing to take the Rohingyas but that did not see any future. Considering the current situation of the country, both economically and politically, more eminently with the national election coming soon, the government needs to take robust steps to create a work plan keeping resettlement in other countries as a priority. Population-wise barren countries that are low in human resources can be offered under this plan and in this way, an alternative solution can be brought into the picture.

It needs to be kept in mind that, this is a huge population of asylum seekers, originating from violence, indescribable torture, and indefinable losses. This congested group of people might turn into volcanic pressure and might erupt anytime causing massive threats to Bangladesh. So, this tension needs to be disbursed. The UN Officials are apprehending that this huge mass might soon turn into the next Palestine, which deliberately indicates that these people might start acting in a manner that will threaten the sovereignty of the host country.

So, whatever might be the solution-resettlement to another country, distribution among several countries, or repatriation to Myanmar, it needs to be implemented as soon as possible. Because, if these people turn into a volcano, the intensity of its eruption and the burn of the host community from that eruption will be beyond apprehension.

The writer is an Executive Policy Assistant at the Centre for Governance Studies.


