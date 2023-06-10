5 of a family get burn injuries in charger fan explosion





NARAYANGANJ, Jun 9: Five members of a family, including a child, suffered burn injuries due to a fire caused by the explosion of a charger fan in Kashimpur area of Fatullah here on Friday morning.The injured are Md Salam Mondal, 55, Bulbuli Begum, 40, Sonia Akter, 27, Tutul, 25, and Mehjabin, 7.Sources said the fire originated from the explosion of charger fan at around 8:00am, leaving five of the family members critically injured. They were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment.Resident Surgeon Dr Md Tariqul Islam of the institute said five family members, including woman and a child, with burn injuries from Fatullah were admitted to the hospital. Among the injured, Salam received 70 per cent burn injury while Bulbuli suffered 25 per cent burn.Sonia suffered burns on 42 per cent of her body, Tutul 60 per cent, and the 7-year-old child Mehjabin 35 per cent. They all are in critical condition, he added.