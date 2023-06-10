Maltreatment at Ibrahim Cardic Hospital





Journalist Kanchan Kumar Dey, 62, claims to be a victim of mistreatment at Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital in the capital while undergoing an open heart surgery last year.

Recently, he has submitted a written complaint to the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council on May 5, seeking justice for malpractice against the hospital's Senior Consultant and Head of Cardio Surgery Prof Dr Masoom Siraj.

Journalist Kanchan said, "On December 22 last year, I was admitted to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital with severe chest pain. Later an 'angiogram' confirmed that I have five blocks in my heart." On December 31, a team of doctors led by the Senior Consultant and Head of Cardio Surgery Prof Dr Masoom Siraj did an open heart surgery on me. Since then Dr Shahnur Aziz and later Prof Dr Rezaul Karim, did my regular checkups.

But since then the middle of March this year, I have been experiencing chest pain again. On April 1, I took 'spray nidocard', which relieved me of the severe chest pain. Then I called Prof Dr Rezaul Karim on his mobile phone, he advised me to come to the hospital the next morning.

Journalist Kanchan said, now my question is - in open heart surgery why 3 out of 5 blocks were cleared and why 2 were not cleared - in just 3 months I was on the verge of death again. My life is at risk of death due to this malpractice (a kind of fraud) by Prof Dr Masoom Siraj.

When the reporter contacted Prof Dr Masoom Siraj, he said, "The victim was on the verge of death, I along with other doctors tried our best to save him. But I have no idea about the various complaints currently being made against me. Not only that the patient has not contacted me in anyway, in which case such complaints are baseless. So I would say that if the patient has any complaint or if he has any problem then he should definitely let us know first, but I don't see any reason for such complaints."



