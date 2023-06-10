Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 June, 2023, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Russia says military ties with China provide global ‘stability’

Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

MOSCOU, June 9: Russian armed forces chief of staff Valery Gerasimov said on Friday his country's strong military partnership with China provides stability around the world.
Gerasimov, who is commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, made the remark during a videoconference with his Chinese counterpart, Liu Zhenli.
"The coordination of Russian and Chinese efforts on the international stage has a stabilising effect on the global situation," Gerasimov told Liu, according to a video published by the Russian defence minstry.
"I am convinced today's meetings will help us continue to strengthen the strategic Russia-China defence partnership," he added.
Joint Russian and Chinese military exercises should remain "an important axis" of this partnership, he continued.
Gerasimov extended an invitation to visit Moscow to Liu, who was appointed last September as chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission.
China and Russia are strategic allies, with both sides frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and cooperation in the economic and military spheres.
Their ties became even closer after Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022 and the western economic sanctions that ensued.
Beijing has pointedly declined to condemn Russia's offensive against its neighbour.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan unveils $51b budget, with half to service debt
5 of a family get burn injuries in charger fan explosion
Maltreatment at Ibrahim Cardic Hospital
Russia says military ties with China provide global ‘stability’
408 deaths in 491 road accidents in May: RSF
Chand sent to jail in a case of death threat to PM
Pet animals in unsanitary conditions at pet shops draws flak
Promote local sports in a bigger way: PM


Latest News
One electrocuted in Joypurhat
Electioneering for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
Neymar 'already knew' Messi was Miami-bound
Stolen newborn rescued in Kushtia after a day, 2 held
US announces $2.1 bn arms package for Ukraine
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
Mediators announce 24-hour Sudan truce with warning to rival generals
22 killed in ordnance blast in Somalia
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
AI opportunities and challenges for Bangladesh
Serajul Alam Khan to be buried in Noakhali Saturday
Rajshahi University student 'commits suicide'
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
BNP announces march in all cities Tuesday
Arafat gets AL’s nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls
Five of a family burnt in N’ganj fire
Serajul Alam Khan on life support
Advance bus ticket sale for Eid begins Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft