Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 June, 2023, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

408 deaths in 491 road accidents in May: RSF

Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent


A total of 408 people were killed and 631 people were injured in 491 road accidents across the country in May. Road Safety Foundation (RSF) revealed the information through a press release issued on Friday.  
In May, there were 491 road accidents in the country, leaving 408 people dead and 631 injured. Of the deceased, 67 were women and 78 children.
As many as 141 people were dead in 156 motorcycle accidents, accounting for 34.55 per cent of the total deaths. The motorcycle accident rate is 31.77 per cent. As many as 104 pedestrians were killed in accidents, which is 25.49 per cent of the total fatalities, according to a press release of the Road Safety Foundation.
The Road Safety Foundation has prepared the report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.
Seventy-two drivers and their assistants were dead in road accidents last month, which is 17.64 per cent of the total.
During this period, four people were killed and two were missing in six boat accidents. Twenty-three people were killed and six injured in 25 railway accidents, said the release.
According to statistics on vehicle-based deaths in accidents, 141 motorcyclists and pillion riders were killed (34.55pc); bus passengers killed were six (1.47pc); truck, covered-van, pickup, tractor, trolley, lorry, tanker riders killed were 36 (8.82pc); private car, microbus, ambulance riders dead were 18 (4.41pc); 68 three-wheeler passengers (easy bike, auto-rickshaw, mishuk) riders dead (16.66pc); 15 (3.67pc) killed in locally modified vehicle (Nosimon-Karimon-Mahindra-Brickbhanga machine cars) accidents; and 20 (4.90pc) were killed in bicycle-rickshaw-rickshaw van accidents.
According to the Road Safety Foundation's monitoring and analysis, 165 (33.60pc) of the accidents occurred on national highways, 201 (40.93pc) on regional roads, 73 (14.86pc) on rural roads, 48 (9.77pc) on urban roads and 4 (0.81pc) in other places, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan unveils $51b budget, with half to service debt
5 of a family get burn injuries in charger fan explosion
Maltreatment at Ibrahim Cardic Hospital
Russia says military ties with China provide global ‘stability’
408 deaths in 491 road accidents in May: RSF
Chand sent to jail in a case of death threat to PM
Pet animals in unsanitary conditions at pet shops draws flak
Promote local sports in a bigger way: PM


Latest News
One electrocuted in Joypurhat
Electioneering for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
Neymar 'already knew' Messi was Miami-bound
Stolen newborn rescued in Kushtia after a day, 2 held
US announces $2.1 bn arms package for Ukraine
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
Mediators announce 24-hour Sudan truce with warning to rival generals
22 killed in ordnance blast in Somalia
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
AI opportunities and challenges for Bangladesh
Serajul Alam Khan to be buried in Noakhali Saturday
Rajshahi University student 'commits suicide'
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
BNP announces march in all cities Tuesday
Arafat gets AL’s nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls
Five of a family burnt in N’ganj fire
Serajul Alam Khan on life support
Advance bus ticket sale for Eid begins Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft