Pet animals in unsanitary conditions at pet shops draws flak





Animal welfare organisations said on Wednesday that despite complaints the authorities took no action against pet sellers for keeping pet animals and birds in unsanitary conditions, without providing enough food or clean water at the city's animal markets including the one at Kataban.



They said that no action was taken for selling immature animals either.





Md Maruful Haque, Field Supervisor of Animal Lovers of Bangladesh Shelter told the Daily Observer, "We protested against the irregularities found at Kataban animal market and lodged a written complaint on August 17,2022 stating that the animal traders are violating Sections 6(1,Ka), 6(1,Ga),6(1,Gha) and 6(1,Jha) of the Animal Welfare Act 2019.



He said that as the District Animal Resources Office took no action against the offenders, except discussing the issue with the President and General Secretary of Kataban Animal Market, the condition of caged animals remained unchanged Department of Livestock Services Director General Dr Md Emdadul Haque Talukder told the Daily Observer, "Our officers regularly visit Kataban animal market. It's seen that they take care of the animals more than a human being. If there is any irregularity in feed and preservation, we immediately take corrective steps."



He said, "Many people have complained about irregularities in keeping animals at Kataban, and we have seen many organisations protesting in the media. Some and not all these allegations are true."



"In future, we will inspect Kataban animal market in view of these allegations," he added.



Animal rights volunteer Karbi Sihab said, that though the rules don't permit keeping cats below two months in age in cages for sale, many sellers keep one and a half months old kittens in cages. Dogs, cats and rabbits suffer injuries on their feet for keeping them in iron cages for months together."



Karbi Sihab said, "We formed human chain demanding not keeping too many animals in a small cage, keeping cages clean and disinfected with the floor of the cage covered with thick sacks of chaff or using card boards to ensure the animals can stand on them comfortably, not keeping animal cages out in the sun, provide them food and water in clean containers."



She said. "We also demanded providing treatment to sick animals, not selling and buying minor animals, keeping animals in well-ventilated shops at night, leaving food and water for animals and birds before closing shops.



Animal welfare organisations said on Wednesday that despite complaints the authorities took no action against pet sellers for keeping pet animals and birds in unsanitary conditions, without providing enough food or clean water at the city's animal markets including the one at Kataban.They said that no action was taken for selling immature animals either.Despite lodging written complaints to the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) no action was taken against the irregularities, they said.Md Maruful Haque, Field Supervisor of Animal Lovers of Bangladesh Shelter told the Daily Observer, "We protested against the irregularities found at Kataban animal market and lodged a written complaint on August 17,2022 stating that the animal traders are violating Sections 6(1,Ka), 6(1,Ga),6(1,Gha) and 6(1,Jha) of the Animal Welfare Act 2019.He said that as the District Animal Resources Office took no action against the offenders, except discussing the issue with the President and General Secretary of Kataban Animal Market, the condition of caged animals remained unchanged Department of Livestock Services Director General Dr Md Emdadul Haque Talukder told the Daily Observer, "Our officers regularly visit Kataban animal market. It's seen that they take care of the animals more than a human being. If there is any irregularity in feed and preservation, we immediately take corrective steps."He said, "Many people have complained about irregularities in keeping animals at Kataban, and we have seen many organisations protesting in the media. Some and not all these allegations are true.""In future, we will inspect Kataban animal market in view of these allegations," he added.Animal rights volunteer Karbi Sihab said, that though the rules don't permit keeping cats below two months in age in cages for sale, many sellers keep one and a half months old kittens in cages. Dogs, cats and rabbits suffer injuries on their feet for keeping them in iron cages for months together."Karbi Sihab said, "We formed human chain demanding not keeping too many animals in a small cage, keeping cages clean and disinfected with the floor of the cage covered with thick sacks of chaff or using card boards to ensure the animals can stand on them comfortably, not keeping animal cages out in the sun, provide them food and water in clean containers."She said. "We also demanded providing treatment to sick animals, not selling and buying minor animals, keeping animals in well-ventilated shops at night, leaving food and water for animals and birds before closing shops.