Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 June, 2023, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pet animals in unsanitary conditions at pet shops draws flak

Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Walid Khan


Animal welfare organisations said on Wednesday that despite complaints the authorities took no action against pet sellers for keeping pet animals and birds in unsanitary conditions, without providing enough food or clean water at the city's animal markets including the one at Kataban.

 They said that no action was taken for selling immature animals either.
Despite lodging written complaints to the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) no action was taken against the irregularities, they said.

Md Maruful Haque, Field Supervisor of Animal Lovers of Bangladesh Shelter told the Daily Observer, "We protested against the irregularities found at Kataban animal market and lodged a written complaint on August 17,2022 stating that the animal traders are violating Sections 6(1,Ka), 6(1,Ga),6(1,Gha) and 6(1,Jha) of the Animal Welfare Act 2019.

He said that as the District Animal Resources Office took no action against the offenders, except discussing the issue with the President and General Secretary of Kataban Animal Market, the condition of caged animals remained unchanged Department of Livestock Services Director General Dr Md Emdadul Haque Talukder told the Daily Observer, "Our officers regularly visit Kataban animal market. It's seen that they take care of the animals more than a human being. If there is any irregularity in feed and preservation, we immediately take corrective steps."

He said, "Many people have complained about irregularities in keeping animals at Kataban, and we have seen many organisations protesting in the media. Some and not all these allegations are true."

"In future, we will inspect Kataban animal market in view of these allegations," he added.

Animal rights volunteer Karbi Sihab said, that though the rules don't permit keeping cats below two months in age in cages for sale, many sellers keep one and a half months old kittens in cages. Dogs, cats and rabbits suffer injuries on their feet for keeping them in iron cages for months together."

Karbi Sihab said, "We formed human chain  demanding not keeping too many animals in a small cage, keeping cages clean and disinfected with the floor of the cage covered with thick sacks of chaff or using card boards to ensure the animals can stand on them comfortably, not keeping animal cages out in the sun, provide them food and water in clean containers."

She said. "We also demanded providing  treatment to sick animals, not selling and buying  minor animals, keeping animals in well-ventilated shops at night, leaving food and water for animals and birds before closing shops.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan unveils $51b budget, with half to service debt
5 of a family get burn injuries in charger fan explosion
Maltreatment at Ibrahim Cardic Hospital
Russia says military ties with China provide global ‘stability’
408 deaths in 491 road accidents in May: RSF
Chand sent to jail in a case of death threat to PM
Pet animals in unsanitary conditions at pet shops draws flak
Promote local sports in a bigger way: PM


Latest News
One electrocuted in Joypurhat
Electioneering for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
Neymar 'already knew' Messi was Miami-bound
Stolen newborn rescued in Kushtia after a day, 2 held
US announces $2.1 bn arms package for Ukraine
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
Mediators announce 24-hour Sudan truce with warning to rival generals
22 killed in ordnance blast in Somalia
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
AI opportunities and challenges for Bangladesh
Serajul Alam Khan to be buried in Noakhali Saturday
Rajshahi University student 'commits suicide'
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
BNP announces march in all cities Tuesday
Arafat gets AL’s nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls
Five of a family burnt in N’ganj fire
Serajul Alam Khan on life support
Advance bus ticket sale for Eid begins Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft