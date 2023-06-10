Central Bank to announce new monetary policy this month





The monetary policy will also focus on the government's medium-term reform policy to bring stability to the macroeconomic sector, said a senior official of the central bank who is involved in its formulation wishing anonymity.

The finance division, a wing of the finance ministry, has set a 5-point reform target to get benefits in the medium term in the macroeconomic sector by overcoming the dollar crisis and strengthening the forex reserves of the country.

The outline of these reforms has been finalized. These included introducing market-based interest rates on bank loans and the single currency exchange rate as per market demand rather than the current multiple rate system.

Besides, the amount of subsidy will be reduced gradually, and the cost of government borrowing reduced in phases, along with cutting the volume of loans from savings bonds.

The policymakers have determined these reforms in consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose implementation will be started through the monetary policy.

Former governor of BB Dr Salehuddin Ahmed told UNB in this regard that the central bank has to go through the market-based interest rate policy to curb domestic consumption. "These policies will also work to reduce huge import pressure by decreasing domestic consumption," he said. �UNB



