Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 June, 2023, 11:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Macroeconomic Stability

Central Bank to announce new monetary policy this month

Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Bangladesh Bank will announce a new monetary policy this month, where measures for the single exchange rate of US dollar and market-based interest rate are getting priority.
The monetary policy will also focus on the government's medium-term reform policy to bring stability to the macroeconomic sector, said a senior official of the central bank who is involved in its formulation wishing anonymity.
The finance division, a wing of the finance ministry, has set a 5-point reform target to get benefits in the medium term in the macroeconomic sector by overcoming the dollar crisis and strengthening the forex reserves of the country.
The outline of these reforms has been finalized. These included introducing market-based interest rates on bank loans and the single currency exchange rate as per market demand rather than the current multiple rate system.
Besides, the amount of subsidy will be reduced gradually, and the cost of government borrowing reduced in phases, along with cutting the volume of loans from savings bonds.
The government policymakers identify ensuring good governance in the financial sector by amending the Bank Company Act and Financial Act for the stability of the macroeconomic situation.
The policymakers have determined these reforms in consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose implementation will be started through the monetary policy.
Former governor of BB Dr Salehuddin Ahmed told UNB in this regard that the central bank has to go through the market-based interest rate policy to curb domestic consumption. "These policies will also work to reduce huge import pressure by decreasing domestic consumption," he said.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan unveils $51b budget, with half to service debt
5 of a family get burn injuries in charger fan explosion
Maltreatment at Ibrahim Cardic Hospital
Russia says military ties with China provide global ‘stability’
408 deaths in 491 road accidents in May: RSF
Chand sent to jail in a case of death threat to PM
Pet animals in unsanitary conditions at pet shops draws flak
Promote local sports in a bigger way: PM


Latest News
One electrocuted in Joypurhat
Electioneering for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
Neymar 'already knew' Messi was Miami-bound
Stolen newborn rescued in Kushtia after a day, 2 held
US announces $2.1 bn arms package for Ukraine
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
Mediators announce 24-hour Sudan truce with warning to rival generals
22 killed in ordnance blast in Somalia
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
AI opportunities and challenges for Bangladesh
Serajul Alam Khan to be buried in Noakhali Saturday
Rajshahi University student 'commits suicide'
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
BNP announces march in all cities Tuesday
Arafat gets AL’s nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls
Five of a family burnt in N’ganj fire
Serajul Alam Khan on life support
Advance bus ticket sale for Eid begins Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft