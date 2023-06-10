Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 June, 2023, 11:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Jamaat to hold rally in city today, if DMP allows

Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam wants to hold a successful rally in Dhaka to invigorate party leaders and workers around the country and involve them in the anti-government movement.
Following this the party has completed all preparations to hold a rally in Dhaka on Saturday.
The Jamaat-e-Islam spokesperson said they have received verbal permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). After receiving the written permission a massive public gathering will be held.
However, the party source said they will not do anything beyond the decision of the law enforcement agencies.
BNP leaders and activists are also enthusiastic about the rally of Jamaat-e-Islam. They think that the more powerful the other political parties are in the anti-government movement, the better it will be to bring down the government.
A senior BNP leader, who did not want to be named, said, "We are not allowing our leaders and activists to participate in any programme of the Jamaat-e-Islam. At first we want Jamaat-e-Islam to return to politics on its own strength."
A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami lawyers went to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner's office on May 29 to seek permission to hold a rally at the North Gate area of Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka.
Although they wanted to hold a rally on June 5 in the first phase, they  did not get permission from the police. Jamaat-e-Islami has sought permission to change the date for the rally on June 10.
As of writing this report at 9:30pm, Party's Publicity Secretary Ataur Rahman Sarkar told the Daily Observer, "We have received verbal permission from the DMP. That is why we have made all our preparations to hold a big rally. We will hold a rally tomorrow after getting the written permission."
If the DMP does not give permission to hold the rally, what will their party do? In response to such a question, Ataur Rahman said, "We will not conduct any political activities on the streets without the permission of the administration."
The leaders of the party say that their leaders and supporters from Dhaka metropolitan area are preparing to join the proposed rally. For this reason, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists have also conducted public relations in different wards of Dhaka.
Through this rally at Baitul Mukarram, Jamaat-e-Islami wants to highlight that as a party they are not yet 'weak' and their leaders and activists are still 'active and strong'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Emirati COP28 chief recognises cut in fossil fuel use 'inevitable'
Jamaat to hold rally in city today, if DMP allows
Russia reports heavy fighting in southern Ukraine, Kyiv silent on counterattack
Arafat AL candidate
Efforts to popularise Tangail Saree hit snag
Rain brings relief to city life
Shahriar Kabir's daughter found dead
Serajul Alam Khan is no more


Latest News
One electrocuted in Joypurhat
Electioneering for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
Neymar 'already knew' Messi was Miami-bound
Stolen newborn rescued in Kushtia after a day, 2 held
US announces $2.1 bn arms package for Ukraine
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
Mediators announce 24-hour Sudan truce with warning to rival generals
22 killed in ordnance blast in Somalia
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
AI opportunities and challenges for Bangladesh
Serajul Alam Khan to be buried in Noakhali Saturday
Rajshahi University student 'commits suicide'
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
BNP announces march in all cities Tuesday
Arafat gets AL’s nomination for Dhaka-17 by-polls
Five of a family burnt in N’ganj fire
Serajul Alam Khan on life support
Advance bus ticket sale for Eid begins Tuesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft