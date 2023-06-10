Jamaat to hold rally in city today, if DMP allows





Following this the party has completed all preparations to hold a rally in Dhaka on Saturday.

The Jamaat-e-Islam spokesperson said they have received verbal permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). After receiving the written permission a massive public gathering will be held.

However, the party source said they will not do anything beyond the decision of the law enforcement agencies.

BNP leaders and activists are also enthusiastic about the rally of Jamaat-e-Islam. They think that the more powerful the other political parties are in the anti-government movement, the better it will be to bring down the government.

A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami lawyers went to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner's office on May 29 to seek permission to hold a rally at the North Gate area of Baitul Mukarram in Dhaka.

Although they wanted to hold a rally on June 5 in the first phase, they did not get permission from the police. Jamaat-e-Islami has sought permission to change the date for the rally on June 10.

As of writing this report at 9:30pm, Party's Publicity Secretary Ataur Rahman Sarkar told the Daily Observer, "We have received verbal permission from the DMP. That is why we have made all our preparations to hold a big rally. We will hold a rally tomorrow after getting the written permission."

If the DMP does not give permission to hold the rally, what will their party do? In response to such a question, Ataur Rahman said, "We will not conduct any political activities on the streets without the permission of the administration."

The leaders of the party say that their leaders and supporters from Dhaka metropolitan area are preparing to join the proposed rally. For this reason, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists have also conducted public relations in different wards of Dhaka.

Through this rally at Baitul Mukarram, Jamaat-e-Islami wants to highlight that as a party they are not yet 'weak' and their leaders and activists are still 'active and strong'.

