Arafat AL candidate





Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting of the ruling party was held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban on Friday night. Party President Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

Muhammad Ali Arafat was finalised as the candidate for the 'Boat' symbol at the meeting. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said this in a briefing after the meeting in front of Ganabhaban.

The constituency became vacant following the death of lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooque, on May 15 this year.

Meanwhile, AL sold nomination forms for Dhaka-17 by-election from June 3 to June 6. Total 22 aspirants collected party nomination forms. Awami League (AL) central member Mohammad Ali Arafat has got the party nomination for the upcoming by-election of Dhaka-17 seat, scheduled for July 17.Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting of the ruling party was held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban on Friday night. Party President Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.Muhammad Ali Arafat was finalised as the candidate for the 'Boat' symbol at the meeting. AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said this in a briefing after the meeting in front of Ganabhaban.The constituency became vacant following the death of lawmaker Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooque, on May 15 this year.Meanwhile, AL sold nomination forms for Dhaka-17 by-election from June 3 to June 6. Total 22 aspirants collected party nomination forms.