Efforts to popularise Tangail Saree hit snag





Considering such problems, Bangladesh Handloom Board (BHB), well-known as 'Bangladesh Tant Board,' under the Ministry of Textile and Jute has taken initiatives to set up display and sales centres, haats and godowns in the weaving industry areas.

As part of the programme, the BHB authority will setup a weekly haat, display and sales centre and a godown at Pathrail in Delduar upazila under Tangail district.

"Most of our handloom weavers are poor. Even they are not able to showcase their products to sale because of financial constraints. So, we have decided to set up haats, display centres and godowns in different handloom industry's areas," Chairman of Bangladesh Handloom Board (BHB) Md Eusuf Ali, also an Additional Secretary to the administration, told this correspondent.

A display and sales centre will be setup in Pathrail, so that consumers could buy the products from BHB's display and sales centre, he said adding that a weekly haat will also be setup there.

"Many weavers have to visit Karotia haat to sell their product from long distance. Considering their sufferings, we have decided to construct a godown in Pathrail so that weavers could keep their products there, which will help them reduce the cost," Eusuf Ali said.

Replying to a query, the BHB Chairman said at least Tk150 crore will be needed to complete the project and their development project profile will be completed by this month. Though there are many leaders in Tangail, but they didn't take any initiative to popularize Tangail Tant Sarees across the country.

As per BHB data, there are about 40,677 weavers and 24,448 looms in Tangail district though the numbers are more than the BHB data.

However, the traditional weaving industry in Tangail has suffered a major setback due to the effects of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Some owners have now closed their looms due to lack of demand for cloth and the traders think that the demand for weaving cloth will not increase in the coming Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, Karotia Haat, one of the largest saree sellers in the country, has reopened after a long break, but sales are very low. Besides, Bajitpur Tangail Saree Haat in Sadar Upazila and Pathrail Saree in Delduar Upazila also have very low sales.

A big collapse has taken place in the weaving industry for various causes. Once, billions of taka worth of sarees were sold from these places every week.

According to sources, in the two basic centres of the district controlled by BHB, there are 100,206 weavers in the district and 4,151 small loom owners.

On the other hand, the workers of Tangail weaving industry were busy day and night in producing sarees. Saree buyers from all over the country used to gather in Karotia, Bajitpur and Pathrail to buy sarees.

Round the year, the loom owners used to sell their sarees during the last month of Ramadan to pay off the debts of banks and NGOs.

There are several types of Tangail saree weaving looms, among them Chittaranjan (fine), Pitlum (Khat-Khati), automatic, semi-automatic looms. These looms are used to make sarees of different colours and designs. Jamdani, Baluchuri, Soft Silk, Half Silk, Hazarbuti, Than, Benarshi, Sambalpuri, Suti Par, Katki, Swarnachur, Anarkali, Devdas, Kumkum, etc. and sarees of common name are made in different factories.

Despite the appreciation of Tangail weavers' sarees from various countries in Europe, America, Japan and various states across the world, the supply of raw materials is not readily available and the cost of production goes up due to increase in prices of various items including raw materials. Despite so many adversities, Tangail saree has been able to hold its market. Because Tangail saree means saree made with different weaves in different yarns.

There are variations in its design, texture and even colours. Tangail's soft silk and cotton sarees have revolutionized the weaving industry. This saree weaving and design draws attention. The sarees of Tangail is characterized by handicraft work. Sarees and lungis are made from silk cotton yarn. Apart from this, the weavers of Tangail make sarees, lungis, towels and sheets.

Handloom is a machine or device, which is made of wood and of iron (some portion) and used to produce woven fabric. Handloom is generally run without any electrical motor and it is run by the movement of the weaver's hand and foot combination.

Handloom weaving goes back as early as the 17th century, when this sector was an efficient sector and played important role in economic activities of the Indian subcontinent. The manufactures of this industry as 'Muslins' was highly acclaimed thought the world because of its singular beauty and high qualified variety. The muslins of Dhaka was a favourite cloth of the aristocracy including Emperors, Kings and Queens.

