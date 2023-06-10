Rain brings relief to city life Residents in the capital heaved a sigh of relief from the sweltering heat with light rain in the capital and different parts in the country on Friday.





According to a bulletin issued by Bangladesh Meteorological Depart-ment (BMD), people in the capital and several districts witnessed light rain.







Meanwhile, the BMD said that South-west monsoon has advanced upto Chattogram coast. Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.





Rain or Thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over the country, said a weather forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am on Friday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Barishal divisions; at a few places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions", the forecast said.





Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Netrokona and Sylhet and it may continue over North-western part of the country.







Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.





Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 38.6 degree Celsius at Sayedpur while the lowest temperature today was recorded by 23.2 degree Celsius at Nikli.





The highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 100 millimeters (mm) at Hatiya.





The sun sets at 6:45pm yesterdayand rises at 5.10am today in the capital Dhaka. �BSS