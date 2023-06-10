Shahriar Kabir's daughter found dead





The daughter of Shahriar Kabir, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, has been found dead in an apparent suicide.

The body of 41-year-old Arpita Kabir Mumu was recovered from her home in the capital's Mohakhali on Thursday, according to Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidullah of the DMP's Gulshan Division.

Police believe she took her own life by hanging herself with a rope tied to a bathroom window.

The body was handed over to the family later on Thursday night, said Shahidullah. However, the police could not provide the reason behind the suicide.

Shahriar's family has not given any statement on the issue.



