Serajul Alam Khan is no more

Serajul Alam Khan, one of the key organisers of the independence movement, popularly known as 'Dada Bhai,' died on Friday at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the capital. He was 82.





DMCH's Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque said Serajul Alam Khan passed away during treatment at the hospital around 2:30am.





Dada Bhai, lovingly called a 'Mystery Man' by the country's political circle, was suffering from multiple health issues, including high blood pressure, breathing problems and a lung infection.





He was initially admitted to Samarita Hospital with respiratory ailments on May 7, but was later transferred to DMCH on May 20.

On June 1, he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital as his condition deteriorated before being put on life support on Thursday.





Director Nazmul Haque said things took a turn for the worse when Serajul Alam Khan suffered a heart attack in the early hours, leading to his death.





President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday expressed deep shock at the death of Serajul Alam Khan, one of the key organisers of the Great Liberation War.





In a condolence message, the Head of the State prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.





A conformed bachelor, Serajul Alam Khan, was living with his brothers in Dhaka's Kalabagan after a long stay in the United States.





He was born on January 6 in 1941 in Noakhali district. His father Khorshed Alam Khan was a government officer and mother Syeda Zakia Khatun was a housewife. Serajul Alam Khan completed his Matriculation (SSC) from Khulna Zilla School in 1956 and HSC from Dhaka College in 1958. He graduated at Mathematics from Dhaka University.





Serajul Alam Khan and other student leaders, Abdur Razzak and Kazi Aref, formed a network called 'Nucleus,' also known as Swadhin Bangla Biplobi Parishad, in the early 1960s to push for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan.





He formed 'Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal' (JSD) after the independence of Bangladesh based on the ideology of 'Scientific Socialism'. He never held a top post in any political party, but became known as the mentor of JSD leaders.





He also avoided public appearances and speeches, which added a layer of mystery to his behind-the-scenes activities.





The namaz-e-janaza of Serajul Alam Khan will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 10:00am on Saturday.







His body will be brought to the South Square of Baitul Mukarram Mosque at 8:30am and the namaz-e-janaza will take place at the same location at 10:00am, JSD Office Secretary Sajjad Hossain confirmed the matter on Friday afternoon.





Dada Bhai will be buried in his ancestral home in Noakhali. According to his last wishes, he will be buried next to his mother's grave in Alipur, Begumganj of Noakhali.





JSD Organizing Secretary Mosharf Hossain Montu informed this on Friday afternoon quoting his family members.







The burial time has not yet been set. Family members will decide on this.







His body will be kept at the capital's Samarita Hospital in Dhaka's Panthapath. The body will be brought to Noakhali after Saturday afternoon, said Montu.





Mosharf Hossain Montu also said, "Serajul Alam Khan has already informed everyone about his last wishes. He said that there will be no mourning after my death. The body will not be displayed at Central Shaheed Minar. As soon as possible, the body will be sent to my village home in Begumganj, Noakhali, which will be covered in a wooden coffin."





JSD will observe a day of mourning on Saturday in his honour. The party flag will be hoisted at half-mast at JSD central office at 6:00am and a black flag will be hoisted.