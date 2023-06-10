Ctg-10 by-poll on July 30





The constituency fell vacant after death of Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury, MP, of ruling Awmi League .

Interested candidates must file their nomination papers by July 4, said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

The nominations will then be scrutinised on July 6 and the last day for withdrawing candidature is

July 12.

Afsarul Ameen a former minister died of cancer on June 2.

The EC secretary said all centres in Dhaka-17 and Chattogram-10 by-polls will be monitored using h CCTV cameras.

Afsarul Ameen was vice president of Chattogram City Awami League.

He was elected MP in 2008, 2014 and 2018 on ruling Awmi League's ticket.

He is a former shipping minister and primary and mass education minister in the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

CHATTOGRAM, June 8: By-election in Chattogram-10 will be held on July 30, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.The constituency fell vacant after death of Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury, MP, of ruling Awmi League .Interested candidates must file their nomination papers by July 4, said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.The nominations will then be scrutinised on July 6 and the last day for withdrawing candidature isJuly 12.Symbols will be allocated on the next day, according to the election schedule.Afsarul Ameen a former minister died of cancer on June 2.The EC secretary said all centres in Dhaka-17 and Chattogram-10 by-polls will be monitored using h CCTV cameras.Afsarul Ameen was vice president of Chattogram City Awami League.He was elected MP in 2008, 2014 and 2018 on ruling Awmi League's ticket.He is a former shipping minister and primary and mass education minister in the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.