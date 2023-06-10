|
Ctg-10 by-poll on July 30
Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 50
CHATTOGRAM, June 8: By-election in Chattogram-10 will be held on July 30, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.
The constituency fell vacant after death of Afsarul Ameen Chowdhury, MP, of ruling Awmi League .
Interested candidates must file their nomination papers by July 4, said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.
The nominations will then be scrutinised on July 6 and the last day for withdrawing candidature is
July 12.
Afsarul Ameen a former minister died of cancer on June 2.
The EC secretary said all centres in Dhaka-17 and Chattogram-10 by-polls will be monitored using h CCTV cameras.
He was elected MP in 2008, 2014 and 2018 on ruling Awmi League's ticket.
He is a former shipping minister and primary and mass education minister in the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.