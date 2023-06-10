Locally reared sacrificial animals to dominate Eid market this year







According to official data, the sacrifice can be done with 100 per cent local animals. Various farms and marginal farmers have sufficient stock of cattle for the upcoming sacrifice. As a result, no animals need to be imported from India or Myanmar for sacrifice. At present, the number of animals for sacrifice in the country is 1.21 crore. This is about 16 lakh more than the demand for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, according the Department of Animal Resources and Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA).



President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) Mohammad Imran Hossain, "At present, the number of cattle produced by farmers in the country and reared at home will be more than 1.21 crore. There may be a demand of 1.5 crore in the upcoming Eid. Because last year 99.50 lakh animals were sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha. This year it may increase by 5 per cent. As a result, 1.5 crore animals are likely to be sacrificed. As a result, it will be possible to sacrifice with 100 per cent local animals as before.

The BDFA President said, "Due to the increase in the cost of transportation, animal feed and other materials, the price of the sacrificial animals may increase by 5 per cent compared to last year. However, I don't think there will be any problem with the sacrifice."



On the other hand, the livestock department of the country has already completed the collection of data on cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep, Arabian sheep, camels and other farm animals. Their confidential report has recently been submitted to the Ministry of Livestock. The matter will be officially informed by the Ministry soon.



Farmers are expressing their apprehension about whether they will get a fair price for the sacrificial animals as the beef market has gone up. At present, a 50kg sack of wheat husk is being sold from Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,6250. A few months ago it was Tk 950 to Tk 1,000. Similarly, husk bags of Maskalai are being sold for Tk 1,400 to Tk 1,450. Two to three months ago, its price was Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,200. A sack of Khail is being sold for Tk 3,000 to Tk 3,000. Which was sold for Tk 2,500 to Tk 2,600 a few months ago. The price of dry hay has increased. Currently, 40kg of straw (khor) is being sold for Tk 400 to Tk 450. Due to this, the farmers are spending days worrying about whether they will get the right price for the cattle in the upcoming Eid.



Farmers say that they will suffer financially if they import animals from abroad. Once affected, small farmers may no longer raise livestock. Therefore small farmers will benefit if no smuggling or import of animals is allowed.



Russell Hossain, farmer of Bogura district, said his small farm has more than 15 cows for sacrifice. But they are worried because the price of animal feed is high. Animal feed of Tk 1,400 is now Tk 3,200 to Tk 3,300. Again, the price of medicine is skyrocketing. Therefore, he said, if the price of cow is not high, he will lose a lot. Russell also said, "Due to the power crisis, I am worried about the cows."



He said, "If fattened cows are not always kept in air-conditioned environment, major accidents can happen at any time. Another businessman said small farmers will benefit if animals are not smuggled from neighbouring countries. They are fattening the animals with organic food.



A veterinary doctor said after Eid-ul-Fitr, they are working to create data by contacting the farmers of their respective areas. This data has been finalized recently. They said they have sent the list to the Ministry of Livestock. Veterinarians said the last minute fattening work is now in full swing. But whether someone is using harmful drugs to fatten the animals is constantly being investigated.



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge on June 25 last year. A large portion of our cattle goes from Pabna, Kushtia, Meherpur, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Jessore to various places in Dhaka. This time we will not have the old problems of waiting for ferries and the transportation cost of animals. The cost of transportation will be minimal. Food prices are higher, but our purchasing power has increased," the Vet added.



Last year, to reduce the risk of corona infection, the government launched an online platform to buy and sell cattle. The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock of the government and other departments and agencies including the ICT department, district and upazila administration, e-commerce association of Bangladesh and other non-governmental organizations run the digital cattle market using the facilities of Digital Bangladesh. In view of which a total of Tk 3.6 lakh cattle were sold online last year with a financial value of Tk 2,835.11 crore.



Last year, 6,064 cattle were sold on the online platform, with a financial value of Tk 595.6 crore, which is almost 5 times more than the previous year. This year too, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is working to increase the range of buying and selling of cattle on the online platform.



Director General of the Department of Livestock Manzoor Mohammad Shahzada said, "There are more than 1.21 crore sacrificial animals this year, which is more than the demand."



"I think this time the sacrifice will be more than last time. But we have overcome the situation as it was last time. Last year, in spite of many obstacles, but about 91 lakh cattle were sacrificed, this time it may be more than that. But we have the preparation so that there is no shortage of sacrificial animals this year," he added.



