FAO DG lauds PM's leadership in ensuring food security in BD
Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu has lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in ensuring food security in Bangladesh.
He made the remarks when Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen met him in FAO HQs in Rome
recently.
The FAO DG recalled his fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the 36th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference (APRC) held in March 2022 in Dhaka.
The Foreign Secretary shared an overview of the achievements of Bangladesh in recent years, particularly in the areas of agriculture and food security which received global recognition.
The Foreign Secretary urged the FAO to support Bangladesh in agro-and-food processing.
Later, the Director General took the Foreign Secretary and the accompanying delegation for a tour to show the progress of the ongoing construction of the "Sheikh Mujib-Bangladesh Room" at the FAO Headquarters.
Md. Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to FAO, was present, among others. �UNB