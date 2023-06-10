Video
Saturday, 10 June, 2023
Home Front Page

FAO DG lauds PM's leadership in ensuring food security in BD

Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Qu Dongyu has lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in ensuring food security in Bangladesh.
He made the remarks when Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen met him in FAO HQs in Rome
recently.
The FAO DG recalled his fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the 36th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference (APRC) held in March 2022 in Dhaka.
The Foreign Secretary shared an overview of the achievements of Bangladesh in recent years, particularly in the areas of agriculture and food security which received global recognition.
Masud Momen further said that the legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being carried forward by his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whose visionary leadership helped achieve a revolution in agriculture and turned the country into self-sufficient in food production.
The Foreign Secretary urged the FAO to support Bangladesh in agro-and-food processing.

While expressing satisfaction with the strong partnership between Bangladesh and FAO for about 50 years, both of them agreed to work closely in the coming days to eradicate poverty and hunger around the globe.

Later, the Director General took the Foreign Secretary and the accompanying delegation for a tour to show the progress of the ongoing construction of the "Sheikh Mujib-Bangladesh Room" at the FAO Headquarters.

Md. Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to FAO, was present, among others.    �UNB


