13th Conf On Jun 13,14

BD to host last meet as Chair of IORA in Sylhet

Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Foreign Ministry at a media briefing on Thursday has said that trade and investment, facilitation, security and safety of the region will be highlighted in the upcoming 13th meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).
The meeting, which will be attended by representatives of 23 countries, will be held in Sylhet from June 13 to 14.
According to Foreign Ministry officials, eight agenda will be discussed at the conference. Those agenda are maritime security and safety, trade and investment facilitation, fisheries management, disaster management, cultural and tourism exchanges, academic science, technical cooperation, the blue economy and women's economic empowerment.
Established in 1997, the IORA is a regional grouping of 23 countries that have been engaged in promoting multilateral cooperation to ensure sustainable development and growth.
Bangladesh was elected the Chair of the organisation in 2021 and organised meetings of the Council of Ministers of the organisation and of senior officials earlier.
The upcoming Sylhet meeting will be the last to be organised by the country as the Chair of the IORA.
Promoting sustained growth and balanced development within the Indian Ocean region, IORA strengthens cooperation and dialogue with its member states, namely: Commonwealth of Australia, People's Republic of Bangladesh, Union of Comoros, French Republic, Republic of India, Republic of Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kenya, Republic of Madagascar, Malaysia, Republic of Maldives, Republic of Mauritius, Republic of Mozambique, Sultanate of Oman, Republic of Seychelles, Republic of Singapore, Federal Republic of Somalia , Republic of South Africa, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, United Republic of Tanzania, Kingdom of Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Republic of Yemen.
All sovereign states of the Indian Ocean Rim are eligible for membership in the Association.
Meanwhile, in response to Bangladesh's query on the issue of the map of undivided India in the Indian Parliament, the Indian government said that the map represents time of the ancient Indian emperor Ashoka, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told the weekly media briefing on Thursday.
The Indian government informed the Foreign Ministry that the map was put in the new parliament building to showcase the accountable and growth-oriented regime of King Ashoka.


