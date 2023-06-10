Most drug case accused go scot-free for lack of witnesses







It was found from the case document that in a verdict Dhaka speedy trial tribunal-4 had on April 11 this year acquitted the accused of a drug case. In its verdict, the court said, after framing charges the case was transferred to this court for trial. But, the court had waited for 21 dates in order to take deposition against Shaheen. The court issued non-bailable warrants to the witnesses. But, the prosecution could not produce any witness in the court for more than 11 years.



The accused in this case was arrested on September 3, 2010 and released on bail after staying 5 days in custody. He has been making regular appearances since his release on bail. Non-bailable warrants are being issued to the accused on every fixed date.

The court said in its judgment that it is evident that despite taking all steps to produce witnesses, the prosecution could not produce any witness for a long time and the state side has completely failed to use it despite having ample opportunity to prove the charges brought against the accused in the case.



The prosecution has lost interest in conducting the case. Therefore, it appears to the court that further progress in this case would be a waste of court time and government money and would not bring any benefit. The court cited the precedent of the High Court and said that the case can be settled by acquitting the accused under Section 265H of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).



According to the sources, not only this case, but from last December to April 11, this court has given judgment on 121 old drug cases.



Judge Jasmine Ara Begum of of this court sentenced 22 of out of 121 cases while a total of 99 accused of the others cases have been acquitted as the prosecution failed to produce a single witness even after issued arrest warrant against witnesses.



The percentage analysis shows that in the past four months, a Dhaka court disposed of 121 drug cases and 22 have been sentenced while 99 others acquitted. The percentage rate of acquittal without trial is about 76 per cent due to the inability to produce witnesses. These cases have been transferred from the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court to the Speedy Trial Tribunal-4.



The court has mentioned similar observations in its judgments regarding cases dismissed for failure to produce witnesses. The court gave elaborate explanation over the failure of the prosecution to produce witness.



According to the case documents, most of these cases were 10 to 12 years old. Some of these cases were filed on charges of recovering two to three bottles of Phensedyl and alcohol, a few pieces of Yaba from the possession of accused persons.



Although this are normal drug cases. If the prosecution would have been able to prove the cases, the court would have sentenced the accused to maximum 6 months.



But even after issuing non-bailable warrants against the witnesses of these cases, the cases could not be tried as the state could not produce the witnesses. Taking into account the waste of time and money as the witnesses could not be produced for a long time the court dismissed these cases and acquitted the accused, according to the judgment observations.



Sources said that at about 2,000 drug cases have recently been transferred to this court for trial. All of them are almost similar cases.



Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 Public Prosecutor (PP) Md Abdul Quader Patwari denied the dismissal of the case without a single witness appearing and said that it was not happen as like as you tell.



However, he said that some of the old cases sent to this court in line with the High Court directive. These cases were filed for various allegations including three bottles, four bottles, five bottles of alcohol or Phensedyl, half a gram or one gram of heroin. All of these cases were pending with the courts for more than 10 to 15 years for disposal. "As far as I know, this can happen in one or two such cases," he said.



However, an official of this court citing anonymity said that there are about two thousand such cases. All of them are minor drug cases. The court dismissed the case as the witness could not be produced.



When asked, former District and Sessions Judge and former Director General (Law) of ACC Moidul Islam said that even if the crime is minor, it is a crime. When the charges were framed in these cases, the prosecution should have produced witnesses anyway; But they didn't do that.



'This is the effect of the culture of injustice. This will encourage criminals. The declaration of drug control by the state will fail,' he added.



He also said that when the police registered a case, a point was added on his shoulder. It is good for his promotion; But after the filing of the case, his duty is over. Why didn't the state keep track? Why are witnesses discouraged? Here there is a gross failure of the state party - that is why the court dismissed the cases.



He also said that a separate investigation agency should be formed to investigate the case. Then the police will focus on investigating the case. Otherwise the investigation of the case will not be completed quickly. After completing the investigation, the prosecution should play an effective role in the speedy trial.

