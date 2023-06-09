Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN chief calls for greater action to protect oceans

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

UN Secretary-General Ant�nio Guterres has called for greater action to protect oceans.

"The ocean is the foundation of life. It supplies the air we breathe and food we eat. It regulates our climate and weather.

The ocean is our planet's greatest reservoir of biodiversity," he said in a message to mark World Oceans Day on Thursday.

One example of how human activity is damaging the oceans, which make up more than 70% of the Earth's surface, is the fact that over a third of the world's fish stocks are being harvested at levels that are not sustainable.

In addition to these advantages, the ocean generates resources that support societies, economic growth, and human health.  Fish is the primary source of protein for over a billion people worldwide.

"We should be the ocean's best friend. But right now, humanity is its worst enemy," he said, pointing to the evidence.

The UN chief said human-induced climate change is heating the planet, disrupting weather patterns and ocean currents, and altering marine ecosystems and the species living there.

Marine biodiversity is also under attack from overfishing, over-exploitation and ocean acidification, fish stocks are being depleted, and coastal waters have been polluted with chemicals, plastics and human wastes.

"But this year's World Oceans Day reminds us that the tides are changing," he said.

Guterres recalled that last December, countries adopted an ambitious global target to conserve and manage 30 per cent of land, and marine and coastal areas, by the end of the decade.

The past year also saw a landmark agreement on fisheries subsidies, and the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, where the world agreed to push for more positive action.

Negotiations for a global, legally binding treaty to end plastic pollutions are currently underway, and in March, countries agreed the historic High Seas Treaty on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

"Realizing the great promise of these initiatives requires collective commitment," Guterres said.

"This World Oceans Day let's keep pushing for action. Today and every day, let's put the ocean first."    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSC exams to begin on Aug 17
UN chief calls for greater action to protect oceans
Italy agrees to take skilled workers from BD
India, EU for connectivity investments in NE India, BD, Nepal, Bhutan
Imran Khan granted new bail as army vows to 'tighten noose'
UN Rapporteur urges govt to suspend repatriation of Rohingyas on safety grounds 
Trade deficit narrows by 43pc in Jul-Apr
NID correction made easy


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft