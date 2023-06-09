Italy agrees to take skilled workers from BD







"This decision was shared at the first ever Political Consultations meeting between Bangladesh and Italy held on June 7 in Rome. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Riccardo Guariglia led the respective sides at the consultations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.



"The Italian side expressed satisfactions that at present over 46 per cent of workers under "Flussi Decree" are coming to Italy from Bangladesh for seasonal and non-seasonal work," it added.

Both side also agreed to contain illegal migration to the European country.



Before the Political Consultations, Foreign Secretary Momen and Secretary General Guariglia signed am memorandum of understanding on Political Consultations between the foreign ministries of Bangladesh and Italy.



During the meeting, both countries expressed keen desire to deepen the relations and further engage in multiple areas including trade and investment, technological intervention in Bangladesh's textile sector, cooperation in defence and security, ICT, agriculture, migration and mobility.



The Italian side appreciated Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingyas and assured continuation of humanitarian assistance for them and supporting their safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.



The Italian side also expressed their desire to work closely with Bangladesh as a partner in the Indo-Pacific within the scope of IORA.



