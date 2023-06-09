Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Italy agrees to take skilled workers from BD

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Diplomatic Correspondent

Italy has agreed to take skilled workers from Bangladesh under bilateral migration and mobility arrangement, particularly in the construction, shipbuilding and hospitality sectors, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

"This decision was shared at the first ever Political Consultations meeting between Bangladesh and Italy held on June 7 in Rome. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Riccardo Guariglia led the respective sides at the consultations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"The Italian side expressed satisfactions that at present over 46 per cent of workers under "Flussi Decree" are coming to Italy from Bangladesh for seasonal and non-seasonal work," it added.

Both side also agreed to contain illegal migration to the European country.

Before the Political Consultations, Foreign Secretary Momen and Secretary General Guariglia signed am memorandum of understanding on Political Consultations between the foreign ministries of Bangladesh and Italy.  

During the meeting, both countries expressed keen desire to deepen the relations and further engage in multiple areas including trade and investment, technological intervention in Bangladesh's textile sector, cooperation in defence and security, ICT, agriculture, migration and mobility.  

The Italian side appreciated Bangladesh for hosting the Rohingyas and assured continuation of humanitarian assistance for them and supporting their safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.  

The Italian side also expressed their desire to work closely with Bangladesh as a partner in the Indo-Pacific within the scope of IORA.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HSC exams to begin on Aug 17
UN chief calls for greater action to protect oceans
Italy agrees to take skilled workers from BD
India, EU for connectivity investments in NE India, BD, Nepal, Bhutan
Imran Khan granted new bail as army vows to 'tighten noose'
UN Rapporteur urges govt to suspend repatriation of Rohingyas on safety grounds 
Trade deficit narrows by 43pc in Jul-Apr
NID correction made easy


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft