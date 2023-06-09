Video
Trade deficit narrows by 43pc in Jul-Apr

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

The country's trade deficit narrowed by 43 per cent during July-April by 43 per cent due to strict monitoring of opening letters of credit to save foreign currencies reserves.

According to Bangladesh Bank's latest statistics  trade deficit was $27.7 billion and during the same period of the previous fiscal, which dropped to $15.7 billion, a decreased by $12 billion or 43 per cent.

Due to higher import payments the country's foreign exchange reserve was depleting faster and to add money to the reserve the government sought loan from the IMF but as per the international lending agency's requirement Bangladesh had to keep its reserve at $24 billion by end last June.

To meet growing import bills the central bank is continuously injecting dollar to the banks but at this moment the BB itself is in dollar crisis.

According to the central bank's latest balance of payment statistics that was available on Thursday the current account deficit in July-April narrowed to $3.8 billion from $15.5 billion in the same period of the last fiscal.

But the problem is with financial account deficits that continue to widen.

The BB's balance of payment data shows that there was surplus financial account in July-April last fiscal whereas it is $2.2 billion deficit in the same period of the running fiscal caused by slowing down of net foreign direct investments, paying external debts and interests, import bills and decreased foreign loans and grants.

The overall balance of payment deficit further widened to $8.8 billion that this amount of money was repaid to the external creditors from assets or reserves of the Bangladesh central bank.

On the other hand during latest balance of payment statistics the country's reserve was $30.9 billion and could meet 5.7 months import bills.

But as per June statistics the reserves fell below $30 billion dollars.


