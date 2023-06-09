NID correction made easy





National Identity Card (NID) correction process is getting easier now. According to the type of correction any information of NID, the documents to be submitted are being specified. It has been proposed to increase the authority of the field level officers of the Election Commission in correcting the data of NID.



The level at which EC central and field administration officials can approve data correction is being specified. However, there is no obligation regarding how many days the application will be disposed of.





Apart from this, the schedule of by-elections for the recently vacant Chittagong-10 seat may be announced in the meeting. The issue of expatriate Bangladeshi voters is also being raised in the meeting.



Recently, the SOP was finalized in the meeting of the Committee on 'National Identity Card, Voter List and Application of Information Technology in Election Management' headed by Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd) Ahsan Habib Khan.



According to NID department sources, on an average, about one lakh applications for correction of National Identity Card information are received across the country every month. Around 370,000 applications were pending till April. Currently, this number has increased.



According to the SOP sources, upazila or thana election officer can decide the application for correction of 17 types of information including name, father's name and mother's name, correction of age up to three years, place of birth, educational qualification, profession while keeping the main part of the name of the national identity card holder. Such correction of information shall be termed as Category 'A'. Addition of fingerprints, change of current and permanent address, change of religion and gender also fall under 'A' category.



