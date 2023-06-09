Monsoon at doorstep







Due to the monsoon, drizzle to heavy rainfall was recorded at most places across the country on Thursday except the districts of Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Due to the impact of the light to heavy rainfall, the day time temperature in the country including Dhaka city fell by 2�C to 4�C.



As the temperature falls across the country, the people have got a bit relieved from the intolerable heat.

However, the mild to moderate heat wave was sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon and Sirajganj of Rajshahi division, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh and Kurigram of Rangpur division, Netrokona of Mymensingh division and Sylhet.



Country's highest temperature was recorded in Saidpur of Nilphamari district, according to the data of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).



Meanwhile, country's highest rainfall was recorded in Feni (98mm), Chattogram (89mm), Sandwip of Chattogram (76), Hatiya of Noakhali (79mm), Kutubdia of Cox's Bazar (63mm). Only 2mm rainfall was recorded in Dhaka city during the drizzling. However, it brought relieve to the city people.



According to the Met Office forecast, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Barishal divisions; at a few places over Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions.



The mild to moderate heat sweeping over the districts of Rangpur division and districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Netrokona and Sylhet may continue over Northwestern part of the country.



It also forecast slight fall in the day and night time temperature over the country by one to three degree Celsius.



A BMD forecast issued by Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south or south easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Faridpur, Madaripur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet wherein river ports shall hoist cautionary signal no one.



Meanwhile, in another warning message issued on the day for maritime ports, the BMD said that deep convection is continuing over North Bay. Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.



The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no three.



All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

The south-west monsoon has advanced up to Cox's Bazar coast. Same time, a trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining North Bay. Due to the impact of the monsoon and low, the sky across the country was covered with cloud on Thursday from dawn to dusk.Due to the monsoon, drizzle to heavy rainfall was recorded at most places across the country on Thursday except the districts of Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Due to the impact of the light to heavy rainfall, the day time temperature in the country including Dhaka city fell by 2�C to 4�C.As the temperature falls across the country, the people have got a bit relieved from the intolerable heat.However, the mild to moderate heat wave was sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon and Sirajganj of Rajshahi division, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh and Kurigram of Rangpur division, Netrokona of Mymensingh division and Sylhet.Country's highest temperature was recorded in Saidpur of Nilphamari district, according to the data of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).Meanwhile, country's highest rainfall was recorded in Feni (98mm), Chattogram (89mm), Sandwip of Chattogram (76), Hatiya of Noakhali (79mm), Kutubdia of Cox's Bazar (63mm). Only 2mm rainfall was recorded in Dhaka city during the drizzling. However, it brought relieve to the city people.According to the Met Office forecast, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Barishal divisions; at a few places over Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions.The mild to moderate heat sweeping over the districts of Rangpur division and districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Netrokona and Sylhet may continue over Northwestern part of the country.It also forecast slight fall in the day and night time temperature over the country by one to three degree Celsius.A BMD forecast issued by Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said that rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south or south easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60kph is likely to occur over the regions of Faridpur, Madaripur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet wherein river ports shall hoist cautionary signal no one.Meanwhile, in another warning message issued on the day for maritime ports, the BMD said that deep convection is continuing over North Bay. Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no three.All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.