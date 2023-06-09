US eyeing enhanced ties with BD in security, trade







"Last year we celebrated an anniversary as it relates to our bilateral relationship with Bangladesh, and this year in 2023 we look forward to deepening that relationship, and there are a number of areas in which we intend to deepen that cooperation," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at US State Department, Vedant Patel, said.



Responding to a question during a regular briefing at the US Department of State on June 7, he said that in addition to security cooperation, there is potential for enhanced cooperation on climate, trade and many other issues.

"So of course, this is an issue that continues to be of importance to us. I have spoken about this a great deal to some of your colleagues. One of them, of course, is the opportunity for security cooperation with Bangladesh," Patel said when asked about boosting US engagement in counterterrorism in Bangladesh. �UNB

