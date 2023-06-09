Video
US eyeing enhanced ties with BD in security, trade

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

The United States has reiterated that they are keen to enhance relationship and cooperation with Bangladesh in key areas, including security and trade.

"Last year we celebrated an anniversary as it relates to our bilateral relationship with Bangladesh, and this year in 2023 we look forward to deepening that relationship, and there are a number of areas in which we intend to deepen that cooperation," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at US State Department, Vedant Patel, said.

Responding to a question during a regular briefing at the US Department of State on June 7, he said that in addition to security cooperation, there is potential for enhanced cooperation on climate, trade and many other issues.

"So of course, this is an issue that continues to be of importance to us. I have spoken about this a great deal to some of your colleagues. One of them, of course, is the opportunity for security cooperation with Bangladesh," Patel said when asked about boosting US engagement in counterterrorism in Bangladesh.    �UNB


