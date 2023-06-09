Video
Four-day BD-India border talks in Delhi from Jun 11

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Staff Correspondent



Bangladesh and India will hold a four-day bi-annual border-level talks in New Delhi from June 11.

The two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues related to cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better synergy between their security agencies, Indian official sources said on Thursday.

A 15-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by its Director General (DG) Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, is expected to land in New Delhi on Saturday for talks with their Indian counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF), headed by it DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

Officials from the ministries of home, external affairs and anti-drugs enforcement will also be part of these two delegations.
This will be the 53rd edition of the talks to be held between June 11 and June 14. The previous bi-annual meeting was held in Dhaka in July last year.


