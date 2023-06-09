Salahuddin’s return from India gets govt nod

The government has cleared BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed's return to Bangladesh anytime he wishes and conveys the decision to the country's mission in India.



"Our Home Ministry has approved his (BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed) application for returning home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has communicated this to our mission in Guwahati," acting Director General of the Public Diplomacy wing Md Rafiqul Alam told reporters at the weekly briefing on Thursday.



Asked when Salahuddin would be coming back to Bangladesh, he said it depends on him and he may come anytime, but there are some procedural issues to follow. �UNB