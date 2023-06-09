Post-graduate trainee doctors demand raise in monthly allowance to Tk 50,000





Private post-graduate trainee doctors have demanded to increase their monthly allowance from Tk 20,000 to Tk 50,000.



They also demanded regular payment of monthly allowances and clear all their dues as soon as possible at a press conference in National Press Club on Thursday.





"As per rules, in the meantime they cannot do private practice. In return, they get an allowance of Tk 20,000 from the government, which is barely enough to support any family," the speakers said.



Dr Md Habibur Rahman Sohag, President of Private Postgraduate Trainee Doctors Association presided over the press conference.



