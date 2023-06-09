Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Post-graduate trainee doctors demand raise in monthly allowance to Tk 50,000

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent


Private post-graduate trainee doctors have demanded to increase their monthly allowance from Tk 20,000 to Tk 50,000.

They also demanded regular payment of monthly allowances and clear all their dues as soon as possible at a press conference in National Press Club on Thursday.
The private post-graduate trainee doctors will hand over a memorandum to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University to press home their three points demand. At the press conference speakers urged, post graduate doctors undergo two to five years of higher education training. They are work for 24 hours in the hospitals as the main working force.

"As per rules, in the meantime they cannot do private practice. In return, they get an allowance of Tk 20,000 from the government, which is barely enough to support any family," the speakers said.  

Dr Md Habibur Rahman Sohag, President of Private Postgraduate Trainee Doctors Association presided over the press conference.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Salahuddin’s return from India gets govt nod
Post-graduate trainee doctors demand raise in monthly allowance to Tk 50,000
Dengue: 2 die, 134 more hospitalised
AL to hold joint meeting today
BD Army to plant 1.92 lakh saplings this year
Barishal City polls to be 4-way fight
Chair, MD of pest control firm taken on remand
AL out to divert people’s attention from electricity crisis: Fakhrul


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft