AL to hold joint meeting today







AL Parliamentary Nomina-tion Board and Local Government Represetantative Nomination Board President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all concerned to attened the meeting in time maintaining properly health guideline. �BSS

