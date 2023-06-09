

BD Army to plant 1.92 lakh saplings this year



Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurated the programme with the theme 'Let's nurture trees after planting, build a country of healthy generation' by planting a sapling of Bakul tree (Mimusops elengi) at Shaheed Moinul Road area of Dhaka Cantonment in the city, said an ISPR press release.



Senior army officials of Army Headquarters and Dhaka region, including GOCs and officials of other ranks, were present on the occasion.

Under the campaign, the release said, saplings of different fruit and timber trees and medicinal plants as well as beautifying trees will be planted by September 5. �BSS



