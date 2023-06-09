Video
Barishal City polls to be 4-way fight

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Shaikh Shahrukh


With BNP not contesting, many people expect   Awami League's Mayor candidate Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat) to win in Barishal city polls.

But many people think that this equation can change.
Barishal city goes to polls on June 12, with  2, 76, 298 registered voters casting votes 126 centres in  30 wards .

Jatiya Party candidate Ikbal Hossain Taposh or Charmonai pir of Islami Andolan candidate Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim or BNP's late former Mayor's son Kamrul Ahsan Rupan may have the last laugh. Barishal being BNP's citadel, BNP nominee won the  last four mayoral election. In 2003, Mujibur Rahman of BNP contested against two rebels of BNP and  Awami League candidate won by a small margin.

  As  BNP did not participate in the 2008 election during the One-Eleven government, Awami League's Shawkat Hossain Hiran (now dead) won by a margin of 500 votes against independent candidate S Sarfuddin Santu.  

In 2013, BNP's Ahsan Habib Kamal defeated Awami League's former Mayor Shawkat Hossain Hiran won. In 2018, Awami League candidate Sadiq Abdullah won against BNP's Mujibur Rahman Sarwar. Many people expect Awami League's  Abul Khair Khokon Serniabat. In recent years, Jatiya Party has not been able to do well in Barishal, though  its candidate Iqbal Hossain Tapas's personal contacts are in discussions in the city.

He is seeking votes by promising to make Barisal a production-oriented, digital and IT city. His promise may attract young voters. Islami Andolan Bangladesh, the party of Charmonai Pir, has nominated its candidate for the second time in the Barisal city polls. Although they gave nominal candidates last time, this time they nominated Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim expecting he would win.

To make Barisal a peaceful and educational city, he is seeking votes from everyone regardless of party affiliation.
Many people consider the late former mayor of BNP Ahsan Habib Kamal a charismatic  politician.

In 2013, BNP's Ahsan Habib Kamal was elected as  Mayor by defeating Awami League nominee by a margin of 18,000 votes.
 
Earlier, he was elected as the chairman of the Barishal municipality. Although BNP did not participate in this year's city elections, Kamrul Ahsan Rupan, son of former mayor Kamal, became an independent mayoral candidate. Rupan is in the contest relying on the popularity of  his late father.  

Recently BNP expelled 19 activists in Barishal, including Rupan, for contesting elections against  the party decision.  

He claims that this expulsion will not have any impact on his candidacy. Other mayoral candidates in Barishal city are - Zaker Party's Mizanur Rahman Bachchu and two independent candidates Ali Hossain Howlader and Asaduzzaman.


