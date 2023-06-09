Chair, MD of pest control firm taken on remand





The pesticide that poisoned two school-going brothers at their home in Dhaka's Bashundhara is not suitable for use in residences, according to the police.



A Dhaka court granted police three days to grill the Chairman and Managing Director of the pest control firm that used the pesticide at the victims' home.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed passed the remand order after Md Rafiqul Islam, a Sub-Inspector of Bhatara Police Station and also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.



Harunor Rashid, the head of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, said the pesticide is generally used in large garment factories, seed warehouses and other industrial facilities, but not at homes.



Harun briefed the media about the case on Thursday after the arrest of the Chairman and Managing Director of the firm that were tasked by the family for freeing the house from cockroaches.



The workers of the firm, DCS Organisation Ltd, applied the pesticide in the house of businessman Mobarak Hossain on June 2.



After several hours, the family returned home and all fell ill.



The pesticide that poisoned two school-going brothers at their home in Dhaka's Bashundhara is not suitable for use in residences, according to the police.A Dhaka court granted police three days to grill the Chairman and Managing Director of the pest control firm that used the pesticide at the victims' home.Earlier, detectives arrested Chairman Md Ashrafuzzaman and MD Forhadul Amin from Tangail and Brahmanbaria.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed passed the remand order after Md Rafiqul Islam, a Sub-Inspector of Bhatara Police Station and also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.Harunor Rashid, the head of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, said the pesticide is generally used in large garment factories, seed warehouses and other industrial facilities, but not at homes.Harun briefed the media about the case on Thursday after the arrest of the Chairman and Managing Director of the firm that were tasked by the family for freeing the house from cockroaches.The workers of the firm, DCS Organisation Ltd, applied the pesticide in the house of businessman Mobarak Hossain on June 2.After several hours, the family returned home and all fell ill.