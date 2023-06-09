Video
AL out to divert people’s attention from electricity crisis: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday, "Awami League leaders are trying to cover up electricity crisis by misleading  people with contradictory comments on political talks over the next general election."

Speaking at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity he said, "Three leaders of Awami League gave contradictory statements about political dialogue to divert people's attention from the  electricity crisis. As people have become angry over the power crisis, they're creating another issue to divert their attention."
University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) organised the programme to mark 42nd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.  
Fakhrul said "Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu created an uproar with his remarks on dialogue to resolve political deadlock over the next general election."

"Later, Amir Hossain Amu backtracked saying it was  not hisr statement. Again in the afternoon, the Home Minister said there is no alternative to dialogue."

"Their main aim is to mislead people," he added. The BNP leader also said the ruling party leaders are also trying to divert people's attention from BNP's demand of general election under a neutral government.  

Pointing out that there is no option but elections under the non-party government, he said, form caretaker government, then it will be seen what needs to be done.

Fakhrul said, "Awami League does the opposite of what people want. They are fascist and extremist. They didn't let others talk for 14 years.  Even they beat up Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, the founder of Awami League."

Mirza Fakhrul also said that the media cannot write and speak freely because of their fascism and Digital Security Act.

 Numerous cases have already been filed under the Digital Security Act. Many people have been arrested under the draconian law.
"The United Nations has demanded the repeal of the Digital Security Act," he added.

Mentioning that democracy has been repeatedly killed by Awami League, BNP Secretary General said, "Democracy is in our bone marrow. This was the spirit of our great War of Independence. But Awami League has snatched democratic rights one by one. They imposed emergency, martial law, and finally introduced one-party BAKSAL rule.


