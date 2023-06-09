Video
Three more bankers depose against Tarique in ACC case

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Court Correspondent

Three more bank officials gave depositions before a Dhaka court on Thursday in a graft case filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court recorded their statements.

The three bank officials are Prime Bank Ltd Executive Officer Md Humayun Kabir, Senior Officer Abdullah Al Hasan and Officer Ashraful Islam.

With the three, a total 27 prosecution witnesses testified in the court against the couple.

The couple has been shown fugitives in the charge sheet.

Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.

Tarique is accused in 15 other cases, mostly filed during the caretaker government rule in 2007 and 2008, and Zubaida has been indicted only in one of these cases.

On September 26 in 2007, the ACC filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against the two and Zubaida's mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, on charges of amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.

After a probe, the investigation officer pressed charges against the three on March 31 in 2009.

However, trial proceedings against Zubaida's mother were cancelled.


