Rohingya man jailed for life over drug trafficking

CHATTOGRAM, June 8: A Chattogram court has sentenced a Rohingya man to life in prison for trafficking 19,000 pieces of the methamphetamine-based narcotic Yaba.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday in the absence of the convict, 32-year-old Md Zahir, who has been absconding since securing bail in the case. Zahir was also fined Tk 20,000, said Omar Fuad, a court official. Failure to pay the sum will extend his prison time by a year.

According to the case dossier, the Rapid Action Batallion arrested Zahir with 19,700 yaba tablets in Karnaphuli's Shikalbaha Crossing in October 2020. Rohingya man gets life in prison for drug trafficking. �bdnews24.com



