104 more Covid cases reported





The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,451 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 1,353 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.69 per cent.

With 100 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

Another 35 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,510.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

