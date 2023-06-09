Video
CU celebrates World Oceans Day

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

World Oceans Day 2023 is celebrated under the theme, 'Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing' the initiative of Chittagong University (CU) Marine Sciences and Fisheries Faculty through various programmes on Thursday on CU Bangabandhu Square.
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar inaugurated the colorful rally organized as the chief guest.
CU Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Benu Kumar Dey, CU Marine Science and Fisheries Faculty Dean Professor Dr Md Shafiqul Islam, CU Teachers Association General Secretary Prof Dr Abdul Haque, CU History and Culture Department Professor Dr Md Sekander Chowdhury, CU  Director of the Institute of Marine Sciences Professor Dr Sheikh Aftab Uddin has addressed at the time.
The Vice-Chancellor said, 'Bangladesh is a riverine country. Rivers and seas have a deep relationship and link to this country. We need to keep our rivers and seas free of pollution to maintain the biodiversity and natural balance of the aquatic world. There is huge potential for the blue economy in the sea. To utilize the potential, skilled manpower must be developed.'


