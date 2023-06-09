Polls-time govt to be led by PM: Info Minister



The current government will work as the polls-time government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will serve as the prime minister during the next election, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday.He said this while talking as the chief guest at a seminar organized by Dhaka University's Oceanography department on the occasion of World Ocean Day at the Senate Building auditorium of the university in the capital."BNP's demand for a caretaker government has not received any support from anyone globally. So now they are talking about a 'neutral' government instead of a caretaker government. The same will happen in our country as current government serves as election-time government in all the countries," said Hasan."When BNP was in power, 3,600 MW of electricity was generated. Now the government has the capacity to generate 18,000 to 20,000 MW of power at any time. And when BNP was in power, 40 percent of the people in the country were under electricity facilities. Now 100 percent of the people of the country have come under electricity facility," Hasan said."In other words, people's habits have changed in the last 14 years due to the multi-dimensional use of electricity," he said."Surely no mistake has been made by giving so much electricity to people, everyone needs some patience. The State Minister for Power said that this problem is temporary in the context of global recession and war and it will be eased in 15-20 days," he added. �UNB