Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Polls-time govt to be led by PM: Info Minister

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Polls-time govt to be led by PM: Info Minister

Polls-time govt to be led by PM: Info Minister

The current government will work as the polls-time government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will serve as the prime minister during the next election, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday.

He said this while talking as the chief guest at a seminar organized by Dhaka University's Oceanography department on the occasion of World Ocean Day at the Senate Building auditorium of the university in the capital.

"BNP's demand for a caretaker government has not received any support from anyone globally. So now they are talking about a 'neutral' government instead of a caretaker government. The same will happen in our country as current government serves as election-time government in all the countries," said Hasan.

"When BNP was in power, 3,600 MW of electricity was generated. Now the government has the capacity to generate 18,000 to 20,000 MW of power at any time. And when BNP was in power, 40 percent of the people in the country were under electricity facilities. Now 100 percent of the people of the country have come under electricity facility," Hasan said.

"In other words, people's habits have changed in the last 14 years due to the multi-dimensional use of electricity," he said.

"Surely no mistake has been made by giving so much electricity to people, everyone needs some patience. The State Minister for Power said that this problem is temporary in the context of global recession and war and  it will be eased in 15-20 days," he added.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya man jailed for life over drug trafficking
Smart Leadership Academy launched, workshop for lawmakers held
104 more Covid cases reported
CU celebrates World Oceans Day
Polls-time govt to be led by PM: Info Minister
Block Kushtia-Jhenaidah Highway
103 more Covid cases reported
Dengue: 2 patients die, 147 more hospitalised


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft