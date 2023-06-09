Block Kushtia-Jhenaidah Highway





Around 100 hundred students of the Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department gathered in front of the university's main entrance and blocked the Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway demanding immediate arrest of Kushtia Chourhash Agrani Bank official M Shohel Mahmud. Vehicular movement highway were halted during the protest.

The students urged the university authorities to take action against the bank official who carried out an attack on the professor while he was walking on the road on Wednesday morning, the agitating students said.

The students said they would continue their demonstration on the campus until their demand of arresting the bank official was met.

On information, a team of IU proctorial body went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Earlier, Agrani Bank official Shohel assaulted Professor Mostafiz on Wednesday morning following a dispute between over a land.

As a sequel to the dispute, Shohel swooped on Mostafiz while he was walking on the road in the morning.

Shohel, at one stage, beat up Mostafiz with a bamboo stick that left him injured on the spot. Later, people rescued Mostafiz from the spot and took him to Kushtia General Hospital for treatment. �UNB



KUSHTIA, June 8: Students of Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department of Islamic University in Kushtia staged a demonstration on the campus on Thursday protesting the attack on Professor M Mostafizur Rahman of the department allegedly by an Agrani Bank official.Around 100 hundred students of the Al-Hadith and Islamic Studies department gathered in front of the university's main entrance and blocked the Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway demanding immediate arrest of Kushtia Chourhash Agrani Bank official M Shohel Mahmud. Vehicular movement highway were halted during the protest.The students urged the university authorities to take action against the bank official who carried out an attack on the professor while he was walking on the road on Wednesday morning, the agitating students said.The students said they would continue their demonstration on the campus until their demand of arresting the bank official was met.On information, a team of IU proctorial body went to the spot and brought the situation under control.The students withdrew their demonstration as the proctorial body assured them of looking into the matter.Earlier, Agrani Bank official Shohel assaulted Professor Mostafiz on Wednesday morning following a dispute between over a land.As a sequel to the dispute, Shohel swooped on Mostafiz while he was walking on the road in the morning.Shohel, at one stage, beat up Mostafiz with a bamboo stick that left him injured on the spot. Later, people rescued Mostafiz from the spot and took him to Kushtia General Hospital for treatment. �UNB