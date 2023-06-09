Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Risk of liver cirrhosis

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
One in three people in Bangladesh have fatty liver. About 4.50 million people are suffering from fatty liver. Among them, about one crore people are at risk of developing cirrhosis or liver cancer. One of the main causes of liver cirrhosis and cancer is inflammation caused by fatty deposits in the liver. In medical terms it is called steato-hepatitis. This disease is directly related to heart disease, diabetes and decreased effectiveness of insulin hormone in the body. The prevalence of this disease is increasing at an alarming rate in Bangladesh as well as all over the world.

 Such an environment should be ensured so that physical exercise can be increased. Make playgrounds mandatory in every school and administrative ward in the country and encourage every child to play and participate in other physical activities; Creating separate cycling and walking lanes alongside main roads, which will be beneficial to both health and the economy; Avoidance of junk food and processed foods high in saturated fat, sugar and salt should be encouraged through public awareness activities; Legislation requires food manufacturers to maintain the nutritional value of processed foods (for example, avoiding transfats, saturated fats, sugar and salt).
Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Centre for Research Innovation and
Development (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Risk of liver cirrhosis
Country baked in heat waves
Preserving our boat heritage a must
Stop harassing manpower recruiting agencies
Onion finding its way back to kitchens
Laptops should be available at affordable prices
Chaotic state of power cuts
Stone labourers’ health concern


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft