Risk of liver cirrhosis

Development (CRID) Dear SirOne in three people in Bangladesh have fatty liver. About 4.50 million people are suffering from fatty liver. Among them, about one crore people are at risk of developing cirrhosis or liver cancer. One of the main causes of liver cirrhosis and cancer is inflammation caused by fatty deposits in the liver. In medical terms it is called steato-hepatitis. This disease is directly related to heart disease, diabetes and decreased effectiveness of insulin hormone in the body. The prevalence of this disease is increasing at an alarming rate in Bangladesh as well as all over the world.Such an environment should be ensured so that physical exercise can be increased. Make playgrounds mandatory in every school and administrative ward in the country and encourage every child to play and participate in other physical activities; Creating separate cycling and walking lanes alongside main roads, which will be beneficial to both health and the economy; Avoidance of junk food and processed foods high in saturated fat, sugar and salt should be encouraged through public awareness activities; Legislation requires food manufacturers to maintain the nutritional value of processed foods (for example, avoiding transfats, saturated fats, sugar and salt).Ashikujaman SyedResearch Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,Centre for Research Innovation andDevelopment (CRID)