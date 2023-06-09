Country baked in heat waves







However, the entire country has manifestly turned into a helpless victim of erratic weather patterns.



While unbearable heat waves have been hitting the country, there have been frequent blackouts due to frequent power cuts in many parts of the country.

Needs be mentioned, a study published by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center last year revealed that Dhaka is losing $ 6 billion worth of labour productivity each year due to heat stress from extreme temperatures.



We call on government authorities concern to take stock of this perilous reality.



Weather condition is feared to get worse at least for another few days as forecasters predicted a spike in temperature in the coming days following a potential rise in moisture in the air.



Previously the city's greenery, rivers and sprawling water bodies played a huge role in mitigating impacts of harsh weather conditions during summer. Following large-scale deforestation, unplanned urbanisation, destruction and drying up of water sources, summer season seems to be a sizzling time.



As far as health dilemmas are concerned linked to extreme weather conditions, we fear diarrhoea cases will quick climb up. It is usually in summer when Diarrhoea cases in the country jumps since the warm weather allows rapid growth of bacterial contamination in food resulting in food poisoning.



Understandably, it is relatively easy to treat the disease by drinking sufficient amount of clean water and saline coupled with following health hygiene rules. Public hospitals reportedly have adequate supply of saline, water purification tablets and other logistics. But not to forget, Diarrhoea is the second leading cause of death in children under 5 years age, and also responsible for killing around 525, 000 children every year. Our children are vulnerably placed as potentially frontline victims.



To finish with, it is crucial for the country to have a heat action plan. Such plan should incorporate an advanced warning system to alert people of an oncoming heat wave threat. Mass awareness campaigns should be launched to educate people about the effects of exposure to extreme heat. Some basic facilities, such as safe drinking water and primary treatment should be made easy to access. In addition, time adjustments for work and schooling during hot summer days can give a degree of respite to people and children.



