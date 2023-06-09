

Kenaf - a promising fiber crop with a brighter tomorrow



Kenaf fibers are among the foremost important fibers for bast fibers, which produce a high-quality pulp suitable for industrial and textile uses (for carpets, canvases, sacs, cordages, ropes, etc.). On the other hand, the bast fibers are still the first source of income for kenaf farmers, diversifying into new markets like nonwoven fabrics and reinforced composite materials used in automotive, packaging, aerospace, and other industrial applications. Furthermore, the core (inner part) with high hemicellulose and cellulose is used as an adsorbent in animal bedding and bioethanol production. Kenaf core fibers had higher holocellulose and lignin content than kenaf bast fibers. Still, kenaf bast fibers had higher cellulose, extractive, and ash content than both kinds of kenaf fibers.



Kenaf can be used for a variety of purposes including animal feed, filtration media, board making, potting media, oil absorption, pulping, paper making, car interiors, building boards, and even athletic wheelchairs. Kenaf is used as raw material and as an alternative to wood in pulp and paper industries to avoid deforestation. Chemically modified kenaf fiber can also be used as a sorbent material for wastewater purification, smart textiles, electrostatic discharge protection, and composite reinforcement. Different parts of kenaf and allied fiber crops in various forms could also be used directly to treat several human diseases and its use as herbal medicine to regulate or prevent dysentery, worms, and constipation has been reported. As a result, kenaf is considered a two-in-one non-food crop grown for both fiber and oil. Many researchers have investigated kenaf as a low-cost, recyclable, renewable, and biodegradable alternative to synthetic polymers.

Kenaf leaves are used as vegetables due to their high antioxidant and phenolic content. Hence, the leaves are a delicacy and are used as ingredients for sausages in the southern part of India and Africa. Kenaf leaves and petioles contain 15 to 30% crude proteins with high digestibility. Kenaf seeds could also be used as a medication for various health complications and diseases, such as cholesterol poise, some forms of cancers, and blood pressure. Kenaf seed oil and kenaf seed extraction may well be possible sources of common anti-cancer agents. In addition, kenaf could be a potentially suitable species for phytoremediation within the ecliptic, with the common goal of biomass production, especially to recover the biological and financial value of degraded areas. Furthermore, kenaf plants have the flexibility to soak up phosphorus and nitrogen from the soil because of their ability to accumulate carbon dioxide emissions at a high rate.



The haors region of north-eastern Bangladesh, sloped land in hilly areas, coastal areas, and pasture areas, infertile ground that is not ideal for crop production or unprofitable for AUS crops, can produce good kenaf yields with minimum maintenance. Besides, in areas where there is no irrigation system in the country, kenaf cultivation is the first choice of farmers due to its comparatively higher drought and waterlogging tolerance than rice. At present Kishoreganj, Mymensingh, Tangail, Jamalpur, Narsingdi, Netrokona, Brahmanbaria, Sirajganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gazipur, Chandpur and Gopalganj are the major kenaf producing districts of Bangladesh. The Department of Agriculture Extension reports that during the most recent financial year 2021-2022, kenaf and mestawere grown on 48 thousand hectares of land, producing roughly 3 lakh 68 thousand bales of fiber. Although in many areas of our country, kenaf is known as Mesta in the regional language.



The fast-growing, drought-tolerant, and disease-resistant BJRI Kenaf 5 (Falguni kenaf) variety has been approved for national cultivation as of March 2, 2023, by the Ministry of Agriculture, after considering the needs of farmers and the agricultural environment of the nation. The variety, which is a member of the Malvaceae family, produces fiber-like jute.The variety is entirely distinct from the types created up to this point in that it is capable of handling both spiral borer and bug infestations. If this high-yielding and high-biomass variety is expanded at the farmer level, uncultivated and barren land will also come under cultivation and jute farmers will benefit more. The BJRI-developed HC-95, BJRI Kenaf-3 (Bot kenaf), and BJRI Kenaf-4 (Red kenaf) are more well-liked by farmers as enhanced varieties throughout the nation due to the comparatively high prevalence of leaf spot disease and low plant growth and yield in Indian varieties of kenaf.



At present kenaf is not a priority crop in any country but is rather a substitute or alternate crop in most cases. With the launching of a global campaign for environmental awareness, international opinion is being created on natural fibers like kenaf for their expanded production and uses, as it is biodegradable and friendly to the environment.Hence, thrust should be given to varietal development in the future to develop varieties having short field duration i.e., early maturing, higher fiber and seed yield, better fiber quality and resistance to biotic and abiotic stress. To overcome these issues, systematic collection, characterization, and use of diverse kenaf genetic resources are required.Seed production is a major problem in the fiber crop sector, especially in Kenaf and Mesta. The expansion of kenaf in Bangladesh has been limited by a shortage of quality seeds. Quality seeds of an improved variety itself provide a 20% additional yield of the crop.



Each year, the nation, including the coastline saline zones, left nearly 10 lakh hectares of unusable land completely fallow. However, by producing more productive kenaf in these lands at low cost and with minimum maintenance, it is possible to make roughly 13.5 billion Taka.Kenaf is a vital crop for fiber production in Mediterranean countries, where it received a lot of attention as a polyvalent crop for pulp, energy, fervent filling boards, and bast fiber is employed for the recovery of thermoplastic compounds. It tolerated drought and salinity moderately. Bright kenaf fiber encompasses a higher market price than the existing one, so emphasis may be implemented on ongoing research plans and commercial policies to develop a new cultivar of bright fiber. Kenaf cultivation should be done per modern scientific methods to fulfil this demand on the world market, and a spread of recent and different kenaf products should be produced.



The writer is a Principal Scientific Officer, Breeding Division, Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI)



