

Nutrition sensitive food system and mid-day meal in primary school



Food intake is the first condition of our survival. Healthy eating is essential for a healthy and beautiful life. And only organic farming guarantees us safe and healthy food. So, it is hoped that a new revolution will take place in agriculture with the help of organic farming.



The national food and nutrition security policy (nfnsp) was approved by the government of Bangladesh (GoB) in august 2020 and aims to ensure that the country achieves its food and nutrition security-related sustainable development goals (SDGs) and fulfils the relevant national and international commitments by 2030.

Bangladesh has shown remarkable success in agriculture production following agriculture modernization practices contributing to improvement in the food and nutrition security situation of its population. The advent of COVID-19 pandemic has affected all countries of the world, threatening to decelerate the progress made. The population of Bangladesh is projected to reach over 1866 million by 2030. Against this backdrop, the Government of Bangladesh is committed to achieve food and nutrition for all, at all times, to ensure an active and healthy life. It has also pledged to the Global Agenda 2030 for sustainable development that includes ending properties (SDG-1).



Our honourable Prime Minister already declared to ensure the maximum use of unused land for agriculture purposes in order to sustain food security. This policy is to ensure the availability of safe and nutritious food at any price and enhance the consumption and utilization of healthy and diversified diets for achieving improved nutrition. If we consider the nutrition situation of primary level children the scenario is not so healthy. But there is enough opportunity to implement nutrition generating activities among primary institutions. According to WHO aman with a sound health must consumes 400 gm vegetables and fruits daily where green leaf, nut, and green fruits should be included.



Children aging from 6 to 12, literally, considered as the primary student. Generally, they need nutrition to build good physical health as well as sound mental one. To reduce unnecessary pressure on economy it is necessary to expand nutrition-sensitive activities among primary level students. Almost every primary school in our country has their own playground and across these playgrounds huge amount of unused land are available specially in the countryside. The local Administration with the help of the Agriculture Department may arrange cultivation learning training programs among teachers and students of the primary sector. Around the year the Agriculture Department can teach them how they can cultivate a variety of corps in their school yards. This lesson not only will help them to yield vegetables and fruits but also, they will be able to arrange Mid-day meal with proper nutrition. During their tiffin period children might be inspired to collect green vegetables or fruits and get processed for their mid-day meal to get additional nutrition.



Children are very sensitive to Acquire knowledge at any level. if we are able to disseminate nutrition sensitive food system among them in such a way, they will contribute a great role in near future in agriculture sector.



The writer is a Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Bagherpara,Jashore

The concept of organic farming in agriculture is not new. But we have to think about it anew. This is because the use of excessive chemical fertilisers and pesticides to feed the growing population in the name of the "green revolution" in the sixties has poisoned the environment around us as well as endangered our health. The land has lost its fertility due to continuous use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. The ecosystem has been destroyed. Many species of plants and animals are lost. So, in this changed situation we have to look back. We have to think anew about organic farming.Food intake is the first condition of our survival. Healthy eating is essential for a healthy and beautiful life. And only organic farming guarantees us safe and healthy food. So, it is hoped that a new revolution will take place in agriculture with the help of organic farming.The national food and nutrition security policy (nfnsp) was approved by the government of Bangladesh (GoB) in august 2020 and aims to ensure that the country achieves its food and nutrition security-related sustainable development goals (SDGs) and fulfils the relevant national and international commitments by 2030.Bangladesh has shown remarkable success in agriculture production following agriculture modernization practices contributing to improvement in the food and nutrition security situation of its population. The advent of COVID-19 pandemic has affected all countries of the world, threatening to decelerate the progress made. The population of Bangladesh is projected to reach over 1866 million by 2030. Against this backdrop, the Government of Bangladesh is committed to achieve food and nutrition for all, at all times, to ensure an active and healthy life. It has also pledged to the Global Agenda 2030 for sustainable development that includes ending properties (SDG-1).Our honourable Prime Minister already declared to ensure the maximum use of unused land for agriculture purposes in order to sustain food security. This policy is to ensure the availability of safe and nutritious food at any price and enhance the consumption and utilization of healthy and diversified diets for achieving improved nutrition. If we consider the nutrition situation of primary level children the scenario is not so healthy. But there is enough opportunity to implement nutrition generating activities among primary institutions. According to WHO aman with a sound health must consumes 400 gm vegetables and fruits daily where green leaf, nut, and green fruits should be included.Children aging from 6 to 12, literally, considered as the primary student. Generally, they need nutrition to build good physical health as well as sound mental one. To reduce unnecessary pressure on economy it is necessary to expand nutrition-sensitive activities among primary level students. Almost every primary school in our country has their own playground and across these playgrounds huge amount of unused land are available specially in the countryside. The local Administration with the help of the Agriculture Department may arrange cultivation learning training programs among teachers and students of the primary sector. Around the year the Agriculture Department can teach them how they can cultivate a variety of corps in their school yards. This lesson not only will help them to yield vegetables and fruits but also, they will be able to arrange Mid-day meal with proper nutrition. During their tiffin period children might be inspired to collect green vegetables or fruits and get processed for their mid-day meal to get additional nutrition.Children are very sensitive to Acquire knowledge at any level. if we are able to disseminate nutrition sensitive food system among them in such a way, they will contribute a great role in near future in agriculture sector.The writer is a Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Bagherpara,Jashore