Woman, son electrocuted in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, June 8: An elderly woman and her son were electrocuted at Fatulla in the district on Wednesday evening.The deceased were identified as Saleha Begum, 70, a resident of Bholail area under Fatulla Police Station (PS), and her son Abdur Rahim, 29.It was learnt that the woman and her son came in contact with an electric wire at Bholail Geuddar Bazar at around 7 pm. Both of them died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Victoria Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Fatulla Model PS Inspector Mohsin confirmed the incident.