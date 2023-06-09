Four nabbed with drugs in Sirajganj, Kishoreganj





SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rabid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a woman along with 127 bottles of phensedyl from Sanlanga Police Station (PS) area in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Mst Sumena Akhter Sumi, 22, daughter of Abdul Quddus of Gobardhan Mohishkhocha Village under Aditmari PS in Lalmonirhat.

RAB-12 sources said the elite force members conducted a drive in Radhanagar area on the Hatikumrul-Sirajganj road at dawn, and arrested her along with the phensedyl from a Dhaka-bound passenger bus.

RAB-12 BN Company Commander Lt Md Abul Hashem Sabuj confirmed the matter.

The arrestees are: Rubel Mia, 26, son of late Mubarak Hossain of Taskina Kullabari Village under Kosba Upazila in Brahmanbaria; and Md Rubel Mia, 30, and Rabbani, 35, son of Md Quddus Mia of Satal Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Shamsur Rahman said a team of the detectives conducted a drive in Satal area and arrested them along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Acts was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard, the OC added.



