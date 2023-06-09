Three ‘commit suicide’ in Pirojpur, Jamalpur, Dinajpur





INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A cleaner has reportedly committed suicide in Indurkani Upazila of the district recently.

Deceased Al Mamun, 40, was posted at Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS). He was the son of Sheikh Abul Kalam of Chhoto Kumarkhali Village under Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat. He lived in a rented house at Indurkani.

It was known that Mamun drank poison on Monday morning as the officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar PS allegedly insulted and assaulted him on charge of stealing a jainamaz from the Sadar PS mosque on Sunday last.

Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex first, and later, he was shifted to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital and then Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

However, a suicide note was found at the rented house of the deceased where he alleged Indurkani PS OC Md Enamul Haque and Sadar PS OC Abir Mohammad Hossain for his death.

Superintend of Police in Pirojpur said the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Sarishabari Upazila of the district recently.

The incident took place in Tarakandi Village under Pogaldigha Union of the upazila.

Deceased Laboni Akhter, 13, was the daughter of Lal Mia, a resident of the village. She was an eighth grader of Rudra Boira High School.

Lal Mia, the deceased's father, said Laboni told them that she owes to her school Tk 2,200 along with examination fee and monthly salary and all students were asked to pay all dues before the examination. On Monday morning, her mother gave Laboni Tk 1,100 to pay and said the rest of the due will pay later. Laboni and her mother had an argument over the matter.

Later on, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room at around 11 am out of huff with her mother.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Sub-Inspector of Tarakandi Police Investigation Centre Amjad Hossain confirmed the incident.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district recently.

The incident took place in Patikaghat Dangapara Village under Hamidpur Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Nazim Uddin, 28, son of Atiar Rahman, a resident of the village.

According to the family members, Nazim woke up on Monday morning and after walking for a while he went to his room and locked the door.

Later on, the family members break into the room as he did not responding their call, and found him hanging from the ceiling at around 10 am.

Three people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Jamalpur and Dinajpur, recently.INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A cleaner has reportedly committed suicide in Indurkani Upazila of the district recently.Deceased Al Mamun, 40, was posted at Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS). He was the son of Sheikh Abul Kalam of Chhoto Kumarkhali Village under Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat. He lived in a rented house at Indurkani.It was known that Mamun drank poison on Monday morning as the officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar PS allegedly insulted and assaulted him on charge of stealing a jainamaz from the Sadar PS mosque on Sunday last.Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex first, and later, he was shifted to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital and then Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.Later on, he died on Monday afternoon on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.However, a suicide note was found at the rented house of the deceased where he alleged Indurkani PS OC Md Enamul Haque and Sadar PS OC Abir Mohammad Hossain for his death.Superintend of Police in Pirojpur said the law enforcers are investigating the matter.SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her house in Sarishabari Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Tarakandi Village under Pogaldigha Union of the upazila.Deceased Laboni Akhter, 13, was the daughter of Lal Mia, a resident of the village. She was an eighth grader of Rudra Boira High School.Lal Mia, the deceased's father, said Laboni told them that she owes to her school Tk 2,200 along with examination fee and monthly salary and all students were asked to pay all dues before the examination. On Monday morning, her mother gave Laboni Tk 1,100 to pay and said the rest of the due will pay later. Laboni and her mother had an argument over the matter.Later on, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room at around 11 am out of huff with her mother.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Sub-Inspector of Tarakandi Police Investigation Centre Amjad Hossain confirmed the incident.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Patikaghat Dangapara Village under Hamidpur Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Nazim Uddin, 28, son of Atiar Rahman, a resident of the village.According to the family members, Nazim woke up on Monday morning and after walking for a while he went to his room and locked the door.Later on, the family members break into the room as he did not responding their call, and found him hanging from the ceiling at around 10 am.