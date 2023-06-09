Video
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:40 PM
Polythene waste pollutes river, affects land fertility at Derai

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Md Abdul Basir Sarder

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, June 8: Haor lands in the west of the Chamti River in Derai Upazila of the district are losing fertility due to polythene waste.

Once the river was mighty with strong current. At present, the river has been turned into a dead canal for grabbing and pollution. All waste of Derai Bazar are dumped into it. So, the fertility of croplands on the west side of the river have been at stake.

A recent visit found the Chamti River is connected with the Kalni River via the Derai Bazar. A bridge has linked both north and south parts of Bazar. After raising the bridge, all waste of the bazaar are being thrown into the river. Usually waste gets floated to west arable lands in the rainy season. A bulk volume of the waste of the Chamti River gets into the Kalni River damaging its local fishes and biodiversity.

River banking traders complained, local administration is playing a silent role about the reported grabbing and pollution.
According to the Water Development Board (WDB)-Derai, recently different initiatives have been undertaken to save this 1.5-km long river.

Branch Officer of Sub-Assistant Engineer Office of the WDB A T  M  Monaem Hossain said, tendering has already been invited; after appointing the contractor, the boundary will be demarked. An eviction drive will be conducted to protect the river.

Derai Municipality Mayor Bishwajit Ray said, "We don't have any machine for waste-garbage dumping. In a compelling situation, cleaners are throwing these beneath the bridge. It is harmful to all of us."

Derai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahmudur Rahman Mamun said, "The matter has drawn our attention. Already it has been discussed with WDB officials. Very soon an effective measure will be taken to free the river from grabbing and polluting."

Executive Engineer of WDB-Sunamganj Shamsuddoha said, "We have initiatives about the Chamti River. We will conduct campaign in this regard."


