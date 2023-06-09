Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 June, 2023, 6:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One more dies in Gopalganj boiler explosion

Published : Friday, 9 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent


GOPALGANJ, June 8: A girl, who was injured in an explosion of a rice mill boiler in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Wednesday.
With this, the total death from the explosion rose to two.
Deceased Romana, 11, succumbed to her injuries at the KMCH at noon while undergoing treatment.
Earlier, the explosion happened at Manorama Rice Mill in Haridaspur Ferry Ghat area at around 5:30 am on Tuesday.
Romana's father Noor Islam Molla, 45, a resident of Haridaspur Purbapara Village of the upazila, died on the spot.
The seriously injured children Romana, 11, and Mostakim, 5, were rescued and sent to the KMCH at that time.
Police said the trio were sleeping at their house next to the rice mill. Suddenly, the broiler of the rice mill exploded early in the morning. The house of Noor Islam Molla fell at least 80 feet away with the exploded boiler. He died on the spot and his two children were seriously injured.
On information, fire service members rescued the injured and took them to the KMCH, where Romana died on Wednesday.
Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Md Jabed Masud confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman, son electrocuted in Narayanganj
Four nabbed with drugs in Sirajganj, Kishoreganj
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Pirojpur, Jamalpur, Dinajpur
Polythene waste pollutes river, affects land fertility at Derai
One more dies in Gopalganj boiler explosion
Five crushed under train in four dists
14 shops, 10 houses burnt in Bhola, Narail
Lightning kills three in Dinajpur


Latest News
Death of two brothers from poisoning: Spray man sent to jail after remand
Bangladesh reports 94 more Covid cases
Four killed in Jamalpur road crash
Japan revises law to ease deportation of failed asylum seekers
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column
MoU signed to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market
Four arrested with 14 gold bars in Chuadanga
Saudi Arabia says US, China ties not 'zero-sum game'
Biden confident US will fund Ukraine 'as long as it takes'
Palestinian president to visit China next week
Most Read News
Shahriyar Kabir's daughter found hanging
Death of 2 siblings: Pest control company chairman, MD held
BNP leader Aslam indicted in graft case
Deaths of 2 children after ‘pesticide poisoning’: 2 on 3-day remand
Bangladesh Bank set to approve digital bank policy on June 14
BNP procession barred near Notre Dame College
Russia won’t interfere in Bangladesh polls: Envoy
BNP leader Salahuddin can return home anytime
Mother, 3-year-old son found hanging in single rope
Child loses arm in hyena's attack at National Zoo
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft