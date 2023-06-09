One more dies in Gopalganj boiler explosion





GOPALGANJ, June 8: A girl, who was injured in an explosion of a rice mill boiler in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) on Wednesday.

With this, the total death from the explosion rose to two.

Deceased Romana, 11, succumbed to her injuries at the KMCH at noon while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, the explosion happened at Manorama Rice Mill in Haridaspur Ferry Ghat area at around 5:30 am on Tuesday.

The seriously injured children Romana, 11, and Mostakim, 5, were rescued and sent to the KMCH at that time.

Police said the trio were sleeping at their house next to the rice mill. Suddenly, the broiler of the rice mill exploded early in the morning. The house of Noor Islam Molla fell at least 80 feet away with the exploded boiler. He died on the spot and his two children were seriously injured.

On information, fire service members rescued the injured and took them to the KMCH, where Romana died on Wednesday.

Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Md Jabed Masud confirmed the incident.



