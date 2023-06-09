Five crushed under train in four dists





RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A man was crushed under a train in Raninagar Upazila of the district recently.

The accident took place near Raninagar Rail Station of the upazila.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Raninagar Railway Station Master Manik Hossain said the Chilahati-bound Titumir Express train from Rajshahi hit the man near Raninagar Rail Station at around 8:45 am on Monday while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station (PS) Muktar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A mentally-challenged man was crushed under a train in Santhia Upazila of the district recently.

The incident took place in Bridge No. 24 of Kashinathpur Satiakhola area of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Biplob, 38, son of late Motiar Rahman, a resident of Radhanagar Colony in the district town.

Quoting locals, Santhia Railway PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Shafique said the man was mentally sick and he used to live as a vagabond. He was killed after being crushed under the Dhalarchar Express train at around 11 pm on Sunday.

Locals saw the body on the railway track and informed police. Being informed, police have recovered the body and handed it over the deceased's family members.

However, legal actions have been taken in this regard, the SI added.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man was crushed under a train in Gouripur Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Billal Hossain, 28, son of Salam Khan, a resident of Purba Dapunia Village under Gouripur Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Billal was a mentally-unstable person. However, the Chattogram-bound Bijoy Express train from Gouripur Junction hit Billal near Ramgopalpur Bahadurpur Rail Crossing on the Gouripur-Ishwarganj railway at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Gouripur Janction Railway Police Outpost In-Charge SI Suranjan Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the railway PS in this regard.

CUMILLA: A man and his son have been killed when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying them was dragged by a train up to half a kilometre at Bijoypur Jailkhanabari Rail Crossing in the district recently.

The deceased were identified as Md Sohag, 34, and his son auto-rickshaw driver Sohel, 14, residents of Bataichhari Pakamura area under Barura Upazila in the district.

Laksham Railway PS OC Jasim Uddin Khondker said the auto-rickshaw got twisted after collided with a moving train when the vehicle was trying to cross the Bijoypur Bazar Rail Crossing at about 4 pm on Saturday. Instantly, the auto-rickshaw got stuck to the train which then dragged it up to half a kilometre, which left both the father and his son dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and brought those to Laksham Railway PS, the OC added.

