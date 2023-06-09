14 shops, 10 houses burnt in Bhola, Narail





LALMOHAN, BHOLA: At least 14 shops were gutted by fire that broke out in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in the municipal area of the upazila at around 3 pm.

It was known that the fire originated from an electric short circuit at a market adjacent to Molla Jame Mosque and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Lalmohan Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Md liton said being informed, four units of firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen after two hours of efforts.

It is initially estimated to have caused a loss of about Tk four crore, the affected shop owners claimed.

NARAIL: At least ten houses of seven families have been gutted by fire that broke out in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in Charshalikha Village of Bashongram Union under the upazila at around 3:30 pm.

According to Narail Fire Service sources, the fire broke out at the house of Shihab Sheikh of the village and spread to other nearby houses.

Lohagara Fire Service and Civil Defence Sub-Officer Amal Krishna Basu said being informed, firefighters rushed there and brought the fire under control after two hours of frantic efforts.

"We were able to save paddy and other belongings of seven families worth about Tk 25 lakh from the fire," he said.



